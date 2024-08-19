Nigeria: Lagos - Motorists Sleep Overnight At Filling Stations As Fuel Scarcity Worsens

19 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Motorists in Lagos are facing severe hardships due to the ongoing fuel scarcity, with many resorting to sleeping overnight at filling stations in a desperate bid to get fuel.

On Sunday morning, Daily Trust observed long queues at NNPCL stations located at Cement bus stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway and Maryland.

Similarly, the Total filling station along Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and Maryland inward Ikorodu Road witnessed vehicles occupying three lanes, causing significant traffic congestion.

The scarcity has led to a hike in fuel prices at the few stations still dispensing, particularly those on the outskirts of the city.

Commercial drivers have expressed deep concern over the situation, noting that it is severely disrupting economic activities.

Sunday Jimoh, a commercial driver from Ikorodu said, "I have been sleeping inside my bus for over three days because there is no fuel. It is very bad because we didn't expect this from our new president. I can't even go home because there's no fuel to get me there."

Tolani Olaniran, an Uber driver from Magboro, Ogun State, recounted his ordeal, "I live in Magboro, but the filling stations there sell fuel for N800 per litre, so I had to come to Lagos to buy at N619. I've been searching for fuel since yesterday around 6pm moving from one station to another all night."

Both drivers urged the government to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of citizens and address the fuel scarcity that is crippling daily life and the economy.

