Nigeria: Just in - Gunmen Release Abducted Anambra Commissioner, Wife

The gunmen attacked the victims in Edo State while they were heading to Abuja for the wedding ceremony of Adaora, daughter of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

Gunmen have released the abducted Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Agha Mba, and his wife, Chizoba.

The release of the victims came exactly 24 hours after the hoodlums abducted them.

The abduction, killing

PREMIUM TIMES reported that some gunmen abducted Mr Mba and his wife on Friday.

They also killed the commissioner's aide, Ernest Offiah, during the attack.

The assailants attacked the victims in Edo State while they were heading to Abuja for the wedding ceremony of Adaora, daughter of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

Adaora's traditional marriage was held last week in Isuofia, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Her church wedding, billed for Saturday, was held in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

Release of the commissioner, wife

Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to the governor, confirmed the release of the commissioner and his wife to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Aburime said the abductors released the couple on Saturday evening.

"Yes. The commissioner has regained his freedom. He and his wife," he said.

The spokesperson said he was unaware if any ransom was paid for their release.