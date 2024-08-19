Nigeria: Kano Governor Denies Awarding Contract With LG Funds to Kwankwakso's Brother

18 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

A skit maker says the contract was awarded to a firm owned by Musa Kwankwakso, a brother of former governor Rabiu Kwankwakso.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has ordered an investigation into a contract allegedly awarded to a younger brother of his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwakso.

A skit maker, Bello Galadanci, alleged that the governor ordered the deduction of N10 million from each of the 44 local government areas of the state for the supply of medicines for the less privileged.

Mr Galadanci, aka DanBello, said the money was released to Novomed Pharmaceutical owned by Musa Kwankwakso, a younger brother of the former governor, Rabiu Kwankwakso.

The allegation caused a stir in the state, with some critics accusing Governor Yusuf of corruption and deceit.

Responding to the allegation through a statement by his spokesperson, Halilu Dantiye, the governor denied knowledge of the contract and ordered the state anti-corruption agency to investigate the matter.

"The Governor therefore directed the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), to immediately investigate the allegation and report the outcome for further necessary action.

"Governor Yusuf also urged the good people of Kano State to exercise patience pending the outcome of the investigation," the statement said.

