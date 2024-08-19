Mauritius: No Active Mpox Case in Mauritius, Reassures Health Minister

"There is currently no active Mpox case in Mauritius and there will be close continuous monitoring by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as by the other relevant authorities so as to avoid imported cases in the country."

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made this statement, this afternoon, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis, during a press conference.

At the outset, Minister Jagutpal highlighted that Mpox was declared a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 14 August 2024. He pointed out that this was the second time that the WHO classified Mpox as such after 2022. "Thus, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has already established a protocol covering all aspects ranging from symptoms and modes of transmission to diagnostic and treatment," he underscored.

Dr Jagutpal observed that several cases had been detected on the African continent and in Europe. He recalled that as at 9 August 2024, there were some 27,541 Mpox cases detected around the world, with around 517 deaths registered. He moreover reassured that there was a vaccine for Mpox and that the Ministry already had some 1,000 doses of same so as to cater for eventual cases.

As for the Acting Regional Public Health Superintendent, Communicable Diseases Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Ritish Lutchmun, he dwelt on the symptoms of Mpox and on its modes of transmission. He also underlined the necessary precautions to be taken in order to avoid contracting the virus. He moreover observed that a PCR test can be used to detect any Mpox case and stated that provisions had also been made to cater for any potential Mpox case locally.

For his part, the Director, Public Health and Food Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Eshan Furreedan, provided details regarding measures in place at the port and airport to ensure that adequate screening was done regarding persons entering the country. He appealed to captains of the tourism industry to collaborate with the authorities so as to ensure that eventual Mpox cases would not spread around the island.

It is recalled that Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus. Common symptoms of Mpox are skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last two to four weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches and low energy.