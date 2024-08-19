Nigeria: Bayelsa Moves to Check Mpox Spread

YENAGOA Disturbed by the surge in reported cases of Monkeypox, the Bayelsa State government has embarked on a strategic response framework to stem the spread of the deadly disease in the predominantly riverine state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, said in a statement, the state had reported 83 suspected cases and five confirmed cases of the disease without recording any deaths.

He, however, said due to the global surge in reported cases, "Bayelsa has implemented a multi-dimensional response strategy focusing on surveillance, prevention and community engagement."

Brisibe, a professor of Family medicine said "the key elements of the strategy include enhanced case detection aimed at rapidly identifying, isolating and managing suspected cases with symptoms such as fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes."

He added that the Ministry of Health is building the capacity of health workers across the state by conducting extensive training programmes to enhance their diagnostic, treatment and prevention skills as a frontline defence.

Brisibe also revealed that the state had intensified campaigns on radio, social media and community level to educate residents about Mpox, its symptoms, mode of transmission and preventive measures.

He said the state is procuring personal protective equipment throughout healthcare facilities in the state to safeguard healthcare workers and support response efforts.

According to him, "the state is collaborating with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health to fast-track the acquisition of Mpox vaccines, ensuring the state is well prepared once the vaccines become available.

"Also, the ministry has activated all emergency preparedness measures including the formation of rapid response teams and mobilisation of necessary resources to forestall the spread of the disease."

Brisibe reassured the public of government unwavering commitment to the protection of the health of all residents saying, "we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to combat Mpox."

He advised residents to adhere to recommended preventive measures such as regular hand washing, practice of safe sexual behaviours and avoidance of close contact with individuals showing symptoms of Mpox.