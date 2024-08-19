Africa: Public Health Advice on Protecting Yourself and Others from Mpox

You can catch mpox through close contact with someone who has symptoms. Close contact includes skin-to-skin (e.g., touching, anal or vaginal sex); face-to-face (e.g.; talking, singing or breathing); mouth-to-skin (e.g., oral sex); and mouth-to-mouth (e.g., kissing). You can also catch mpox from contaminated bedding, towels, surfaces, or objects.

Protect yourself

If someone you know is diagnosed with or has suspected mpox, avoid close contact with them, including sexual contact

Know the symptoms and check yourself regularly

If you have symptoms, seek health advice and self-isolate while you wait to get tested

Get vaccinated if it is available to you

Clean and disinfect environments that could have been contaminated with the virus from someone who is infectious

Stay informed about mpox in your area

Have open, non-judgmental conversations with people you come into close contact with (especially sexual contact) about any symptoms you or they may have

Protect others if you are recovering from mpox at home

Isolate in a separate room

Use a separate bathroom, or clean and disinfect (with household disinfectant) after each use

Clean hands frequently using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects

Avoid sweeping and vacuuming

Use separate dishes, cups, bedding, towels and electronics

Do your own laundry. Put everything in a plastic bag before carrying it to the washing machine. Use soap and water > 60 degrees.

Open windows