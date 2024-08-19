Africa: Public Health Advice on Protecting Yourself and Others from Mpox

19 August 2024
World Health Organization Africa (Brazzaville)

You can catch mpox through close contact with someone who has symptoms. Close contact includes skin-to-skin (e.g., touching, anal or vaginal sex); face-to-face (e.g.; talking, singing or breathing); mouth-to-skin (e.g., oral sex); and mouth-to-mouth (e.g., kissing). You can also catch mpox from contaminated bedding, towels, surfaces, or objects.

Protect yourself
If someone you know is diagnosed with or has suspected mpox, avoid close contact with them, including sexual contact
Know the symptoms and check yourself regularly
If you have symptoms, seek health advice and self-isolate while you wait to get tested
Get vaccinated if it is available to you
Clean and disinfect environments that could have been contaminated with the virus from someone who is infectious
Stay informed about mpox in your area
Have open, non-judgmental conversations with people you come into close contact with (especially sexual contact) about any symptoms you or they may have

Protect others if you are recovering from mpox at home
Isolate in a separate room
Use a separate bathroom, or clean and disinfect (with household disinfectant) after each use
Clean hands frequently using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects
Avoid sweeping and vacuuming
Use separate dishes, cups, bedding, towels and electronics
Do your own laundry. Put everything in a plastic bag before carrying it to the washing machine. Use soap and water > 60 degrees.
Open windows

