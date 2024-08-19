Nigeria: 5 Early Signs of Mpox You Should Watch for

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Thursday that Mpox cases in the country have surged to 39. In response, the agency issued a health advisory, alerting the public to the spread of the disease and detailing referral isolation and treatment centers across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

This announcement closely follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration of Mpox as a global public health emergency.

As health authorities continue to monitor the spread of Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, it's crucial to recognize the early signs of this viral disease.

Early detection can lead to better management and reduce transmission risks. Here are five early symptoms of Mpox that you should be aware of:

1. Fever

One of the first indicators of Mpox is a sudden, high fever. This often serves as a warning that the body is fighting off an infection, and it may be accompanied by chills.

2.Severe Headache

A persistent headache is another common early symptom. This headache can be intense and may interfere with daily activities, signaling the onset of illness.

3. Muscle Aches and Back Pain

Muscle pain, particularly in the back, often accompanies the initial fever. These aches can be widespread and debilitating, making even simple movements uncomfortable.

4. Swollen Lymph Nodes

Unlike other similar diseases, Mpox often causes noticeable swelling of the lymph nodes, particularly in the neck, underarms, and groin. This symptom is a key differentiator from illnesses like chickenpox or measles.

5. Rash and Skin Lesions

A distinctive rash usually appears within a few days of the first symptoms. The rash typically begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, evolving from flat spots to raised bumps, vesicles, pustules, and eventually scabs. The rash can be both itchy and painful.

What to Do If You Notice These Symptoms

If you observe any of these early symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve outcomes and help prevent the spread of the virus. Health experts also recommend avoiding close contact with others if symptoms appear, as Mpox can be transmitted through physical contact.

VanguardNews