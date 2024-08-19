Liberia: WAEC Employee in Court for Exam Fraud

Monrovia — WAEC Liberia has accused defendant Saysay of criminally conspiring with others and receiving LD$121,000 for the release of the examination.

An employee of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Liberia, Mr. Augustine S. Saysay is in court for allegedly leaking mathematics exams to 12th graders in Nimba County.

Candidates from schools in Nimba County were out to sit for their mathematics exam when Mr. Saysay allegedly duped their school administrations of over LD$121,000.

After being remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison for days, Saysay was released from detention upon securing a valid criminal appearance bond.

He was remanded for allegedly leaking the 12th grader's mathematics exam to schools in Nimba County.

Following his arrest, the defendant was brought before the Monrovia City Court for allegedly conspiring with three others to collect LD$ 121,000.00 from the school administration in Tappita City, Nimba County.

The Monrovia City Court issued a writ for defendants Saysay, Amos Howah, Hamid Alhanssan Bangurs, and Lewis A. A. Lecco, to be identified.

Defendant Saysay and his co-conspirators were charged with multiple crimes including aiding, misapplication of entrusted property, theft of property, and criminal conspiracy.

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Augustine S. Saysay, Amos Bowah, Hamid Alhanssan Bangura, and Lewis A. A. Leeco," the court ordered.

The court said the action of the accused violated multiple provisions of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

In its complaint, WACE Liberia said during the month of June 2024, defendant Augustine S. Saysay was entrusted with two packages of ten of the mathematics examination scheduled to be administered on 30 May 2024, in Tappita Nimba County.

Upon receiving information that the examination had been rescheduled, defendant Saysay criminally conspired with the co-defendants and received LD$70,000.00, LD$39,000.00, and LD$10,250.00 for the release of the examination.

Meanwhile, WACE Liberia has described the act of the defendants as criminal and illegal.