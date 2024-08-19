Liberia: The Executive Must Provide Clarity

editorial

Members of the 55th Legislature are accusing the Executive branch of government of allegedly tempering with the 2024 National Budget after its scrutiny and passage on Capitol Hill. But the Executive seems to have maintained a conspicuous silence over the allegation, running to about two months now.

Two members of the 55th Legislature, Senator Nathaniel Farlo McGill of Margibi County and Representative Musu Hassan Billity of Nimba County District #7, are calling for an independent investigation into the alleged alteration of the 2024 National Budget.

They revealed in a news conference recently that an official complaint had been brought forth from both houses chairs on the Public Account Committee, Sen. Amara Konneh and Rep. Clarence Garh,h, that the budget that was brought before the Legislature is totally different from the one that is currently at the Executive.

Both lawmakers, however, disagree over where the alleged alteration of the budget originated. Bility points fingers at the Liberian Senate, but McGill defers and blames the Ministry of Finance instead.

While this controversy lingers, the Executive, through the Ministry of Finance, has submitted a draft recast national budget to the Legislature for perusal and enactment.

We think there is a need for clarity to lay this matter to rest before going into the draft recast budget. This will reassure the people of Liberia that a public document such as the national budget should be treated with utmost transparency to give it the respect it deserves.

Whether the Executive or the Liberian Senate is under the gavel of the ruling Unity Party-led government, someone needs to provide urgent clarity to restore public confidence in the governing process of our dear country, especially on matters related to our national cake, the budget.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Suspicions about dishonesty or lack of credibility that emerge in the public, linking one branch of government or another branch, should not be allowed to die down in three days or to be swept under the carpet as business as usual.

It requires prompt clarity or investigation to unearth the truth and punish those who may be found liable in order to serve as a deterrent. In this instance, Senate McGill is blaming the Executive, while Rep. Bility thinks it is the Senate. None of them has evidence to substantiate their allegation.

However, we believe that the Executive branch, headed by the President, who signs the approved budget and has it printed on a handbill, is under obligation to provide clarity to set the record straight in the public interest.