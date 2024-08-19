Nigeria: Fed Govt to Establish 6 Oncology and Diagnostics Centres

President Bola Tinubu has launched the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)-Healthcare Expansion Programme and retraining of 120,000 frontline health workers.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the first initiative, the Healthcare Expansion Programme, is a major milestone in the health sector as 10 world-class healthcare facilities specialising in oncology and diagnostics will be established across the nation's six geopolitical zones.

This expansion builds upon the success of the NSIA's previous projects, including the NSIA-Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Cancer Centre, the NSIA-Kano Diagnostic Centre and the NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre.

Speaking at the launch of the initiatives at the weekend in Bauchi State, President Tinubu, who was represented by the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, said the new projects would complement the ongoing expansion of cancer infrastructure and equipment in six federal teaching hospitals.

The president stated that beyond providing essential healthcare, the facilities would reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism.

The president also said upon completion of the first phase, the NSIA, through its subsidiary, Medserve, would operate the largest chain of oncology and diagnostic centres in West Africa, with the capacity to train up to 500 clinicians over three years, in addition to enhancing clinical trial and research capabilities.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and the NSIA for their vision, innovation, and dedication to making this programme a reality. Through inter-sectoral partnerships like these, we can achieve significant healthcare and economic outcomes.

"This programme will serve as a blueprint for future healthcare infrastructure projects, propelling us towards our national healthcare goals: saving lives, reducing suffering, and ensuring health for all Nigerians.

"The second initiative, the launch of the retraining of 120,000 frontline health workers, is a personal performance indicator for me as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership. We all know that health workers and other professionals are the backbone of our healthcare system.

"By equipping them with the latest skills and knowledge, we ensure they are well-prepared to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our population," Tinubu said.