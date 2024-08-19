Nigeria: Nema, Sema Sensitise Kano Residents On Solid Waste

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have sensitised Kano residents to manage solid waste and prepare against flood in the state.

NEMA territorial coordinator in Kano, Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, stated this yesterday during a road walk sensitisation and public awareness.

The sensitisation was organised by NEMA in collaboration with Kano SEMA and Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB).

Abdullahi, who was represented by Rilwan Isma'il, NEMA Kano principal accountant, said the sensitisation was aimed at creating awareness on how best to dispose solid waste in Kano metropolis.

He noted that one of the causes of flood in the city was blockage of water ways and drainages.

"If you look at this environment very well, you will see that the drainages are being blocked and once there is heavy rainfall, the water will not have its way and definitely becomes flooding because water will also have its way.

"People actually dispose their refuse indiscriminately which is against the law," Abdullahi said

In his remarks, Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Isyaku Abudullahi-Kubarachi, said improper dumping of refuse causes cholera, malaria and other communicable diseases.

He urged members of the public to maintain safety at all times and desist from any act of exposing them to disaster.

According to him, people should always clear their waterways for the development of Kano.

"The government cannot do it alone, we need to clear our drainages and avoid dumping of refuse anyhow, it will not help the growth of the state," he said. (NAN)