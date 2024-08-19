Nigeria: Northern Governors Celebrate Gen. Babangida At 83

Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) on his 83rd birthday.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the 19 northern governors, Governor Yahaya described General Babangida as a bridge-builder, committed patriot and charismatic statesman.

He praised the elder statesman for his courage, vision, and exemplary leadership, noting that his wise counsel continues to guide and inspire the new generation of leaders.

A statement by the director-general (press affairs) at Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, quoted him as saying, "General Babangida is a true asset to Nigeria, a source of inspiration for both established and emerging leaders owing to his distinguished military and democratic credentials, steadfastness and remarkable statesmanship.

"As a former leader and elder statesman, you have consistently made yourself available to the younger generation, offering your wealth of experience, guidance, and wisdom in critical moments."

"You are indeed a leader of immense influence and reach, a bridge-builder, and a promoter of democratic ideals, serving as a rallying point for those committed to democracy."

"As you celebrate this significant milestone, we join millions of Nigerians in praying that Almighty Allah continues to preserve and bless you with good health, so that you will continue to serve our dear nation and humanity."