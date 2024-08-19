Nigeria: Nasarawa Stadium - Players, Others Lament Lack of Maintenance, Sub-Standard Work

The Nasarawa Stadium is currently in a state of disrepair, with grass overgrowth and neglect evident, reflecting a lack of upkeep and maintenance.

Arriving in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, the reporter was immediately impressed by the youth's strong passion for sports, especially football. Despite the state being known for its rich mineral resources, it was clear that the young people here were deeply enthusiastic about sports.

However, his initial optimism dissipated upon visiting the Lafia City Stadium, owned by the state government. Although brimming with potential, the stadium presented a sorry sight. Overgrown with grass and showing signs of neglect, it was evident that the facility required urgent attention.

Experts agree that the football pitch, in its current state, falls short of the standards required for any reputable league or competition. Despite the state government's investment of N427.5 million for an upgrade in 2017, the stadium still needs significant work to attain the status of a world-class sports facility.

With the resources and commitment already demonstrated, the Lafia Stadium has the potential to become a source of pride for the state and a central hub for sports development in the region. Its strategic location in the city centre, easily visible from the expressway connecting Abuja and Makurdi, further adds to its appeal and accessibility.

In conclusion, while the passion for sports in Nasarawa State is palpable, the current condition of the Lafia City Stadium is a cause for concern. With continued investment and dedicated maintenance, this stadium can fulfill its potential and become a beacon for sports in the region.

Allocation

In 2016 and 2017, the Nasarawa State government allocated N477.5 million to upgrade the Lafia City Stadium. However, a visit in June 2024 revealed that some of the renovations, such as the wooden seats and coach stands, were already damaged or substandard.

Attempts to inspect the stadium's interior were blocked, but players reported that key areas, including the restrooms, remained inadequate and hadn't been upgraded. This suggests that despite the significant budget allocation, the stadium's improvements were either incomplete or poorly executed.

Observations

Further observations revealed that the state's only hockey pitch, located behind the stadium, was in disrepair. The artificial turf used for the hockey field was old and had been removed from the football pitch. The area around the hockey pitch was overgrown with grass, raising questions about the allocation and use of the budget for the stadium's upgrade.

The lack of covered stands exposed fans and officials to harsh weather conditions during matches. The hockey pitch itself lacked any seating arrangements. Additionally, hockey and football players were forced to share a single dressing room.

These observations highlight the need for increased transparency and improved quality control in project implementation at the stadium.

Comments

Local resident Suleiman Abdullahi acknowledged that some renovations had been done but emphasised the pressing need to focus on the stadium's interior. He highlighted the deplorable condition of the dressing rooms and the insufficient number of toilets, which pose a significant challenge during matches.

A young player from Nasarawa United, Abraham Austin, echoed these concerns, pointing out the damaged facilities and the urgent need for proper dressing room renovation. While he acknowledged the pitch's improvement compared to the past, he stressed the necessity for additional amenities like adequate dressing rooms and covered stands for coaches.

A Nigerian Professional Football League footballer, who requested anonymity, expressed that the stadium still lacks key features to meet international standards. He mentioned the poor condition of the dressing rooms, the damaged coach stands, and the suboptimal distance between the stands and the field. He further revealed that Nasarawa United had to play their previous season entirely away from home due to the unsatisfactory condition of the pitch, which has only recently been replaced.

In summary, while there have been some improvements, the Lafia City Stadium still faces significant challenges, particularly its interior facilities and overall maintenance. Addressing these issues is crucial for the stadium to reach its full potential and host competitive events at a national and potentially international level.

The project

Analysis of the 2016 and 2017 budget performance records reveals a significant discrepancy between the allocated funds for the stadium upgrade and the amount the Nasarawa State government disbursed.

Specifically, in 2016, N175.1 million was released for the project, exceeding the initial budget of N50 million. Similarly 2017, N252.4 million was released, surpassing the allocated N100 million. These discrepancies raise concerns about potential financial mismanagement within the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, which oversaw the project.

Furthermore, players and an anonymous source familiar with the matter allege that the quality of work done at the stadium does not reflect the allocated funds. The source claims that the extra-budgetary allocation was a deliberate act to embezzle public funds. They also mentioned that an additional 400 million naira was allegedly released for the stadium and the hockey pitch, further raising suspicions of corruption.

Overall, these findings suggest a potential misappropriation of funds and a lack of transparency in the stadium upgrade project. The budget discrepancies and the subpar quality of work raise serious questions about the management of public funds and the need for further investigation.

Government official responds

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Isaac Danladi, stated that the Lafia City Stadium is currently undergoing maintenance to ensure its readiness for the upcoming NPFL season by the end of August. He assured that the stadium will be prepared to host various competitions by then.

He explained that during the previous season, Nasarawa United had to play their home games in Jos because the stadium did not meet the required standards. However, extensive renovations were carried out then he said.

Following the renovations, the stadium was approved for use, but further improvements were identified. The Commissioner has now ordered that these areas, including the pitch, be addressed before the end of August.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When questioned about the condition of the dressing rooms, Mr. Danladi affirmed that the ministry is making every effort to ensure that the dressing rooms and other areas of the stadium are in order before the end of the month.

Expert Assessment

A Nigerian sports expert specialising in sports facility construction and hybrid synthetic football pitches, who prefers to remain anonymous to avoid conflict with the state, stated that the facilities at the Nasarawa Stadium are subpar.

He asserted that despite significant expenditure, the stadium's quality falls short of international standards. The expert highlighted concerns about the pitch and the use of substandard materials, emphasising the potential for the stadium to be world-class if better choices were made.

In an attempt to gain further insights, UDEME submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on 1 June, seeking details about the project, including the total amount released, the scope of work, and the contractor's information. Unfortunately, as of the time of this report, the Ministry has not responded to these inquiries.

Nasarawa United has faced both relegations and promotions throughout its history. They were relegated from the NPFL in 2009/10, promoted back in 2012, relegated again in 2022/2023, and most recently secured promotion back to the league for the 2023/2024 season.