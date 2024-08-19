Liberia: Journalist James Papy Kwabo Wins Momo Heroes of Change 2024 Award

Monrovia — In an eventful ceremony held at the Ministerial Complex, James Papy Kwabo, a dedicated social entrepreneur and media professional, was officially crowned the winner of the MoMo Heroes of Change 2024 award, organized by Lonestar Cell on today. The prestigious recognition comes with a cash prize of 2 million Liberian Dollars and is awarded to individuals making significant social impacts within their communities.

The MoMo Heroes of Change initiative is a national awards project that aims to recognize and inspire social entrepreneurs across Liberia. The project focuses on individuals who have made notable contributions to areas such as health, education, youth development, women empowerment, and technological solutions. Among four other distinguished finalists, Kwabo emerged victorious in the grand finals, a testament to his tireless efforts in community development.

Kwabo serves as the manager of Alternative Youth Radio, a community-focused station based in Zorzor, Lofa County. His journey to the top has been nothing short of inspirational. In a region where resources are often scarce, Kwabo's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community service have driven him to build a media complex in Zorzor from the ground up. This initiative provides a crucial platform for local voices and serves as a beacon of hope for many.

Beyond his contributions to the media, Kwabo has diversified his efforts to include agriculture and education. He has established an agricultural facility and a stationery store, both designed to support the operations of Alternative Youth Radio. His ventures not only generate income but also provide essential services and employment opportunities to the local community.

In his latest and most ambitious project, Kwabo has embarked on constructing a state-of-the-art media and technical vocational education school in Zorzor. The school, which is estimated to cost over 200,000 US dollars, is set to cater to the educational needs of young people and others seeking knowledge and skills in this part of the country. The institution will offer courses in media, technology, and various vocational disciplines, providing a much-needed resource for the region's development.

Kwabo's recognition as the MoMo Heroes of Change 2024 winner highlights his exceptional contributions to society and underscores the impact one individual can have on their community. His work serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through determination, innovation, and a deep commitment to the well-being of others.