Liberia: Villagers Fear Reprisal From Chinese Company Over Pollution Allegations

Kakata — Villagers who recently spoke to reporters about pollution in the Nyanvor River, their only source of water, allegedly caused by the Lee Group of Enterprises, have reported being summoned by the company's security department and top management. The villagers claim they were questioned about why they spoke to the media regarding the pollution allegations.

According to the villagers, company security officers interrogated them about their decision to go public with their concerns regarding the alleged contamination of the water they depend on daily.

One of those reportedly questioned is David Mopolu, the Town Chief of Yarkpasua, one of the affected communities. Mopolu has an ongoing dispute with the company over an alleged illegal dismissal. The company is now reportedly pressuring him to publicly retract his statements about the pollution, linking his stance to negotiations about settling his service benefits.

Mopolu, who had earlier spoken to reporters alongside other community members, described the dire conditions they face, attributing them to feces and chemical waste allegedly being dumped into the river. He now finds himself in a difficult position, as company officials are using his advocacy as a point of leverage. Mopolu is torn between remaining silent to safeguard his livelihood and speaking out on issues that directly affect the well-being of his community.

In a previous interview with investigative reporters, Mopolu lamented the company's refusal to help install at least a hand pump to provide the community with a safe drinking water source. The company allegedly turned down the request, arguing that they do not operate in Margibi County, despite the pollution allegations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a local chief, Mopolu now faces a challenging dilemma: remain silent to protect his income, or advocate for the health and safety of his community.

Another villager, Mamie Vah, also confirmed receiving a call from the company's security officers but declined to meet them, citing her personal commitments and fear of intimidation.

When contacted, a Lee Group Workers' Union official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Mopolu is a former employee with unresolved issues with the company. However, the official assured that no actions would be taken against him for speaking on behalf of his community.

Recent media reports have prompted the Ministry of Health, through the Margibi Health Team, to investigate cases of skin rashes among children in the community, allegedly linked to the pollution. Additionally, environmental technicians from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have visited the company's facility to collect water samples from the Nyanvor River.

The findings from the Ministry of Health and the EPA have yet to be made public.