Liberia: Ex-Rebel General Threatens to Evict Rehabilitated Youths Over Family Abandonment

Monrovia — The former rebel commander, Col. Augustine Nagbe, notoriously known as "General Power," and now the Executive Director of the National Rehabilitation for Drugs and War Affected Persons, has threatened to evict over 600 rehabilitated youths from his institution due to abandonment by their families.

During a recent address to the disadvantaged young people at the rehab center on Bushrod Island, Col. Nagbe revealed that his institution can no longer accommodate over 650 youths, many of whom have completed rehabilitation but remain at the center.

Nagbe disclosed that the Liberia National Police has been informed of the impending decision to release these rehabilitated individuals back to their communities, urging their families to take responsibility. "This program has three stages, and you have successfully gone through them. What remains is your skill training, but for those abandoned here, you will have to return to your parents' homes," he stated, stressing that all necessary arrangements would be made for their departure.

The former general criticized parents for neglecting their children, noting that while some parents initially brought their children to the center for rehabilitation, many have since failed to visit or support them. "This place is a rehab, not a prison compound," Nagbe asserted. "Those who have been here for four to seven months will be going out."

Nagbe further admonished the rehabilitated youths to steer clear of illicit drugs and showcase positive behavior as proof of the discipline instilled at the center. "It's not just about getting you off drugs; discipline has been part of your rehabilitation here," he emphasized.

The center offers professional skills training in areas such as soap making, driving, carpentry, hairdressing, and security services. However, Nagbe noted that sustaining the program has become increasingly challenging without external support, revealing that he spends over eight 25kg bags of rice and L$30,000 daily to feed the youths.

In separate remarks, some beneficiaries expressed concerns about being left to fend for themselves without completing their professional training. "Many of us have been abandoned by our families, and if nothing is done to equip us with skills, we might end up back on the streets," they said, urging the Liberian government to support the program.

The situation highlights the ongoing struggle for reintegration faced by vulnerable youths and the critical role of sustained support in ensuring their successful transition back into society.