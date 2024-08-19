Liberia: Ministry of Justice Pioneers Responsible Citizenship Initiative for Liberia's Youth

In a landmark move aimed at fostering responsible citizenship among the nation's youth, Liberia's Ministry of Justice launched the Responsible Citizens Justice Program on August 16, 2024. This visionary initiative, the first of its kind, seeks to instill values of justice and accountability in high school students, equipping them to become Justice Ambassadors in their communities.

Under the leadership of Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the pilot program selected 10 high school students from grades 10-12 through a rigorous application and assessment process. These students, representing various schools, will undergo intensive training to understand and promote justice, conflict resolution, and community engagement.

In outlining the program's goals, Student Claudia Poure of Spiritan Academy emphasized that the initiative aims to empower students with knowledge of peacemaking, children's rights, and the legal processes that protect those rights. The program also focuses on teaching students how to hold wrongdoers accountable and encourages community collaboration in resolving conflicts and addressing harm.

Minister Tweh, in his keynote address, highlighted the critical role of youth in shaping Liberia's future. He urged other governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education, to collaborate in supporting this initiative as mandated by the 2011 Children's Law of Liberia. "The children of Liberia are the future of the country, but without providing guidance on how they can become responsible citizens, we will yield very little result," Minister Tweh stated, quoting abolitionist Frederick Douglass: "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."

The students, now officially recognized as the inaugural class of Justice Ambassadors, will not only receive training but will also establish justice clubs in their respective schools. These clubs will serve as platforms for disseminating the knowledge gained from the program, fostering a culture of responsibility and justice among their peers.

Student Theodore S. Green, Jr., representing the freshman class, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Justice and suggested that similar reform programs be extended to juvenile delinquents. His call for the rehabilitation and transformation of young offenders into responsible citizens was inspired by a humbling visit to the Monrovia Central Prison, which was part of their training.

The launch event was attended by key government officials, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. J. Cole Bangalu, who applauded the initiative and pledged his support for its expansion into a national program. Representatives from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Ministry of Education also expressed their commitment to the program.

Also in attendance were Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Atty. Laura Golakeh; Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education at the Ministry of Education, Fasam Howard- Nyensuah; a representative of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Country Representative to Liberia, Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah; Ina Williams Christensen of UNICEF; as well as parents of the participants, among others.

UNDP and UNICEF officials offered their support, with the UNDP Country Representative calling for increased collaboration and enrollment in future phases of the program. UNICEF's representative stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among government agencies to maximize the program's impact on Liberia's youth.

As Liberia embarks on this transformative journey, the Responsible Citizens Justice Program stands as a beacon of hope, guiding the next generation towards a future rooted in justice, responsibility, and community.

Of the ten members of the freshman class of Justice Ambassadors Zelma Johnson is the youngest, 14 years old, and a 10th grade student at the St. Teresa's Convent Catholic High School. The rest are 12th graders: Theodore S.Green, Jr., 18, Lott Carey Mission School; Claudia Poure, 18, Spiritan Academy; Nehemiah Sackie, 18, Lombardia International School; Christopher A. Krah, 18, J.J Robert's United Methodist School; Emmanuel Dolo, 18, End Time Reminder Ministry Academy; Queen S. Leamah, 17, William V. S. Tubman High School; Derrick D. Zinnah, 18, Sister Shirley Kolmer Memorial Catholic School; Iszetta S. Tamba, 17, B. W. Harris Episcopal High School; and Blessing K. Boayue, 18, John Lewis Morris Memorial United Methodist High School.