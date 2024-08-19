Liberia: Former VP Jewel Howard-Taylor Condemns Removal of Queen Juli Endee As Culture Ambassador

Monrovia — Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has expressed deep concern over the recent dismissal of Queen Juli Endee from her position as Liberia's Culture Ambassador. The development has sparked widespread debate, particularly given the timing of Queen Endee's removal, which closely followed her attendance at the dedication of the City of Hope facilities in Marshall City.

Today, President Joseph Boakai nominated Kerkula Kamara, also known as Balawala Malawala, as the new Culture Ambassador, replacing the long-serving Queen Juli Endee.

Jewel Howard-Taylor, who had invited Queen Endee to the event, highlighted the significant contributions Queen Endee made to the ceremony, which was held in support of First Lady Clar Marie Weah. "On Wednesday, August 14, I invited Queen Juli Endee to join me at the dedication of the remarkable City of Hope facilities in Marshall City," said Howard-Taylor. "I was grateful that she accepted the invitation, bringing her warmth and joy to the event and adding a profound sense of honor to the occasion."

Howard-Taylor continued, "It deeply saddens me to learn that Queen Juli Endee has now been relieved of her position as Culture Ambassador--a role she served with honor and dignity, bringing our rich culture to life in all sectors of society."

The former Vice President did not shy away from criticizing what she perceives as an increasing intolerance within the Liberian government, which she believes threatens national unity. "This situation reflects a growing intolerance within the government, undermining the very fabric of our nation," she said. "We are meant to be one nation, one people, with one destiny. Now, more than ever, we need to embrace reconciliation and collective nation-building."

Howard-Taylor called on President Joseph N. Boakai to take immediate action to address what she describes as "divisive policies and postures" that are polarizing the country. "I urge the Father of the Nation, H.E. President Joseph N. Boakai, to put an end to divisive policies and postures," she said. "Liberia is in dire need of unity and peace to move forward and thrive. The Constitution mandates the government to unify us all. Mr. President, it is time to honor that mandate and bridge the divide that is threatening to tear our nation apart."