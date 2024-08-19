Nigeria: Bukayo Saka Scores, Contributes Assist As Arsenal Make Winning Start

Bukayo Saka yesterday picked up from where he stopped last season, scoring a goal and contributing another as Arsenal defeated Wolves 2-0 to kicked off their 2024/2025 Premier League campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz headed in a first-half opener for the Gunners from Saka's cross from the right, with the England forward adding their second after the break with a powerful left-foot shot into the right corner after the visitors were caught out by a quickly taken free-kick.

While Arsenal were far from at their best, they always looked in control of the contest and more than merited their win against determined opponents.

Wolves debutant Jorgen Strand Larsen saw his first-half header well saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

And substitute Matheus Cunha should have done better with a tame effort straight at Raya in a period when Wolves were chasing an equaliser.

However, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil can have little complaint at the outcome, with his side fashioning few clear-cut opportunities over the course of the afternoon.

Elsewhere at the City Ground, Antoine Semenyo's late goal snatched a point for Bournemouth as they came from behind to deny Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina their first full points with Nottingham Forest on the opening day.

Chris Wood swept home the Forest opener in the 23rd minute after Cherries goalkeeper Neto parried a Ryan Yates shot to his feet.

It followed a broken ankle to their Brazilian midfielder Danilo, who was taken off on a stretcher after a challenge with Semenyo.

Bournemouth - who had a goal disallowed in the first half - were much improved in the second half and levelled as Semenyo bundled home from close range when Forest failed to properly clear a cross.

The visitors thought they had equalised earlier when striker Dango Ouattara smashed in following an intricate short-corner routine, but Lewis Cook was ruled to have been just offside in the build-up.

Also yesterday, Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah became the most prolific opening day goalscorer in Premier League history.

Salah was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 opening day win against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

His goal in Liverpool's first fixture of the 2024/25 campaign against Ipswich is his ninth strike in a season opener.

Salah already held the joint record for the most goals scored on the opening matchday of the Premier League, alongside Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

All three former England stars have scored eight total goals on the first day of the season, but Salah has now overtaken them to lead the pack out on his own.