Nigeria's disappointing performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics has sparked widespread calls for the resignation of the Sports Minister, John Enoh. Despite the government allocating a significant budget of N12 billion to support the country's participation in the games, Nigeria failed to win a single medal, marking its worst Olympic performance since 2012.

This failure is not just an embarrassment but a serious indictment of the Sports Ministry's leadership. Under Enoh's tenure, Nigeria has faced numerous setbacks, not only in the Olympics but also in other major sports events.

Adding to the controversy, Nigeria's first-ever Olympic cyclist, Ese Ukpeseraye, recently revealed the extent of the administrative failures that plagued her participation in the games. She was forced to compete in a track cycling event for which she was unprepared, using a borrowed bike because the ministry and the Nigeria Cycling Federation failed to provide the necessary equipment.

Victor Hugo once said, "Caution is the eldest child of wisdom." In the context of Nigeria's current sports crisis, this quote serves as a reminder that decisive action, such as replacing the Sports Minister, might be necessary to save Nigeria's reputation and future in international sports.

The issues facing Nigeria's sports sector are serious and far-reaching. From the mishandling of funds to the poor preparation of athletes, the current state of affairs demands urgent attention.

If Nigeria is to regain its standing in international sports, it must start with competent and effective leadership within the Sports Ministry. Enoh's tenure has been marred by failures that cannot be overlooked. The sooner he steps down, the better it will be for the future of Nigerian sports. The next generation of athletes deserves a ministry that supports them, not one that sets them up for failure.