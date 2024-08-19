Nigeria: Enoh Charges Falconets to Go for U20 World Cup Glory As Team Departs for Colombia

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has charged Nigeria's U20 Women's National Team, the Falconets, to do well and make the nation proud as they depart for Bogota, Colombia, for their final preparations ahead of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The Falconets, led by Head Coach Christopher Musa Danjuma secured their place in the prestigious tournament after a series of impressive performances in the qualifiers.

As consistent participants in the World Cup and two-time finalists, the Falconets have their sights set on making history by bringing home the trophy this time around.

Senator Enoh, in his message to the team, expressed confidence in their abilities and encouraged them to surpass their previous best achievements.

"Your predecessors have done well reaching the final of the competition on two occasions and making the semifinals once. It is now time for you to take our country further by winning the trophy, " he said.

He added thus, "The Government and the people of this great country are with you, and I am confident that you will not disappoint."

Having spent weeks in intensive training at the National Stadium in Abuja, the team will now embark on a two-week training camp in Bogota. This final phase of preparation is crucial as the Falconets fine-tune their strategies and build momentum before the World Cup kicks off on August 31. Enoh thanked the NFF for seamlessly planning the team's training camp in Bogota.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group D alongside formidable opponents Korea Republic, Germany, and Venezuela. The Falconets are well aware of the challenges that lie ahead, but they are equally determined to showcase their skills and make a deep run in the tournament.

As the Falconets head to Bogota, the entire country rallies behind them, hoping for a successful campaign that will add another chapter to Nigeria's rich history in women's football.