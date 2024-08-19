Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana Now Mpox Hot-Zones

A recent report from the ECOWAS Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control has identified Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana as current hot zones for monkeypox, with 44 confirmed cases and one death recorded in the sub-region as of the end of Epidemiological Week 33 in 2024.

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) recently told the public that it had informed the outbreak of the virus in Liberia with five confirmed cases. There have been confirmed cases in several other African Countries, mainly in Central and West Africa. This Mpox outbreak has been determined by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

Monkeypox, a zoonotic viral disease with similarities to smallpox but typically less severe, is transmitted from animals to humans through direct contact with infected animals' blood, bodily fluids, or lesions. Human-to-human transmission can occur via respiratory droplets or contact with infected fluids, WHO says.

The global health organization highlighted ongoing monitoring efforts at regional, continental, and global levels.

Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, and Ghana have been the most affected countries in West Africa, with Nigeria reporting 24 cases, Côte d'Ivoire with 11 cases, Liberia with 5 cases, and Ghana with 4 cases.

Africa as a whole continues to struggle with controlling monkeypox, with a significant increase in cases and deaths in 2024. The Democratic Republic of Congo remains disproportionately affected, with the majority of cases and deaths reported continent-wide this year.

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) recently announced plans to enhance surveillance and strengthen its outbreak preparedness in response to the Mpox outbreak in Africa.

Both the Africa Centres for Disease Control and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox, commonly known as Monkeypox, a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) for the second time in two years following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that is spreading rapidly across Africa. Mpox was first declared a Health Emergency in 2022.

In a release signed by Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, NPHIL's Director-General, the Institute will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to implement measures to address any potential outbreak of Mpox disease in Liberia.

"Since the beginning of this year 2024, Liberia has accounted for 5 confirmed cases in 3 counties. In recent times, new cases have been confirmed in neighboring countries like Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire in the region," says NPHIL's release.

"The public is strongly advised to take the following preventive measures such as constant hand-washing, avoiding sex with persons suspected of having Mpox symptoms, avoiding close contact with persons suspected of Mpox symptoms, avoiding animal contact, and report to the nearest medical facility, should you experience or observe any of the Mpox symptoms listed above."