Liberia: Massaquoi Relieved of Helm of War, Economic Crimes Court Office

President Joseph Boakai has revoked the appointment of Jonathan Massaquoi as Executive Director of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) barely a month after the 177th Independent Day Orator, Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey, termed the appointment as dubious-urging the President to reconsider the appointment.

Dr. Pailey, like many other critics, has advocated for a restart of the appointment procedure, citing concerns about the lack of transparency and consultation that would have ensured the involvement and confidence of Liberia's extensive victim community.

So it was no surprise that the President, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), constituted a committee to recruit and vet candidates for the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

The Ministry of Information announced that a committee will be formed to oversee the appointment of a new WECC Executive Director.

Chaired by the Justice Ministry, the committee will include representatives from the Liberia National Bar Association, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, and other prominent organizations. The committee has a 21-day timeline to recommend three candidates for the position to the president.

The WECC's office was established under Executive Order #131 to put in place the modalities and mechanisms to ensure the creation of a Special War Crimes Court for Liberia and an Anti-Corruption Court.

The decision to withdraw Massaquoi's appointment came after nearly two months of public outcry and demands for a more transparent and inclusive process in the selection of candidates for this crucial role.

Dr. Pailey, a renowned Liberian activist-academic and assistant professor at the London School of Economics, joined a chorus of critics that includes prominent human rights advocates and the influential Bar Association of Liberia in denouncing the president's selection process for the head of the Office of the War Crimes and Economic Crimes Courts.

In her oration on July 26, she called on President Boakai to rescind the appointment, saying it was done under "dubious circumstances with apparently no civil society vetting or endorsement."

"President Boakai, I urge you to withdraw this nomination and not allow politicking to derail one of the most important appointments of your time in office," she said "Staff the Office with upstanding Liberian human rights defenders, many of whom have been advocating in the trenches for decades."

The dismissed WECC Chief, Cllr. Massaquoi received criticism for representing accused persons, such as Agnes Reeves Taylor, from the National Patriotic Front for Liberia, in legal disputes involving human rights activists.

The Office of War and Economic Crimes Courts is to craft a blueprint for Liberia's transitional justice program, seen by experts as critical for the country's long-term peace and stability. However, Dr. Pailey and others said that the process had started on a wrong note.

"We must institute a transparent and merit-based process of selecting who shapes the court's mandate. And we must hold accountable those who bear the greatest responsibility for economic and war crimes without fear or favor, including foreign financiers and external state actors." Dr. Pailey warned the president that the clock is ticking against his executive order for the Office, a directive that has a legal lifespan of only 12 months, more than two months of which have elapsed.

"Time is of the essence, but we are moving at a snail's pace," Dr. Pailey warned.

The government stated that it is now taking action in response to the public outcry.

"I want to state that this decision stems from our desire to ensure that the process leading to the establishment of the constitution of the actors in the Office for the War and Economic Crimes Courts is open, broad-based, and ensures public scrutiny. The government chose to have a listening ear," Jerolinmek Piah, Information Minister, said at his ministry's regular weekly press conference.

Human rights advocates and civil society organizations will be elated that the President has reconsidered the appointment--as this emphasizes the importance of integrity and dedication to justice in such a pivotal position. With the constitution of the committee, many believe that the process of selecting a new head for the Office will be closely monitored to ensure transparency and inclusivity.

This decision reflects the broader goal of rebuilding Liberia's justice system and honoring the memories of those who suffered during the country's civil wars. International donors have emphasized the need for a credible and transparent process, underscoring the importance of garnering support for establishing war and economic crimes courts.

As the committee works within a limited timeframe to propose candidates for the position, the focus will be on creating a pathway toward justice and recovery that garners trust and support from all stakeholders.

The success of the Office will depend on its ability to navigate complex challenges, uphold neutrality, and demonstrate credibility in its pursuit of justice for victims of war crimes.

Meanwhile, the incoming head of the WECC will be responsible for developing a plan for the courts to address the individuals primarily accountable for international crimes and severe human rights breaches during the nation's extended conflict from 1979, resulting in the deaths of approximately 250,000 Liberians and the displacement of over a million.