Esther Fidelix Osaghae, a 30-year-old nursing mother, has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to come to her aid and investigate the circumstances surrounding her husband's death at his workplace.

On Monday, July 29, 2024, in the wee hours of the day, 33-year-old Fidelix Osaghae passed away at his place of employment, opposite M Mechanic Site Angle 90, Auchi, Edo State, from circumstances that are still unknown.

Fidelix had just returned to the office after picking up something at home.

In an interview with Sunday Vanguard, Esther Fidelix Osaghae stated: "My spouse was employed at Valchi Fast Food, a restaurant and bar located next to M Mechanic Site Angle 90, Auchi, Edo State. He started working there four years ago as Manager".

In her account of that fateful day, Esther said, "My husband left the house on July 28 and went to work on July 29 at around 1 pm.

"He usually called me on Whatsapp video whenever he was working late, and he did so at around 1:30 am.

"He rushed home around 2:30 a.m., claiming his boss had asked him to pick up something.

"He left immediately for the office, saying he would be back soon.

"I fell asleep around 3 am, but when I awoke at 5 am, I discovered he had not returned yet. I started calling my husband; I called him several times, but he did not answer.

"So, I contacted his workplace supervisor, Tracy. Fortunately, Tracy answered her call; I informed her that I had been calling my husband, but he was not answering after he left the house for work at 2.30 am.

"I asked her why was he not picking his calls? Tracy said, 'Do not worry, Madam; everything is under control'.

"I asked, 'What is under control? What are you talking about?' She said, 'Do not worry, everything is under control,' and hung up the phone.

"But when I called again, no one answered".

After an hour of endless waiting and confusion, and being unable to reach her husband, Esther stated that the owner of VaLchi Fast Food, Mr Valentine Oyemike, called and asked her to come to Favour Hospital in Afasho, Edo State.

She narrated, "My phone rang around 6 am, and it was my husband's boss Valentine Oyemike calling. He asked, 'Are you Fidelix Osagaie's wife?' I said 'yes'.

"He said they were on their way to hospital. I asked him what was going on and why they were heading to hospital. Where exactly is my husband?

"I inquired if anything was wrong with my husband. He said 'no', assuring me that 'everything was fine', but directed me to Favour Hospital in Afasho, Edo State.

"As I prepared to leave, my elder sister Omolara asked me to stay because my baby is too young to be taken to hospital.

"She went instead. Omolara hurried to the hospital, expecting to find her brother-in-law, Fidelis Osagahe, probably receiving treatment.

"Instead, she was horrified to find his body in the backseat of a parked car on the hospital premises".

Detailed account

Giving Sunday Vanguard a detailed account of what she witnessed at the hospital, Esther's sister, Omolara, said, "When I met my sister's husband's boss at the hospital, I asked after Fidelix.

"He pointed to his car, and when I got close I saw the body of my sister's husband at the back seat of Mr Valentine car.

"I was asking what happened, I didn't get any response.

"So, I went further to examine the body. I saw dark patches on his upper chest to his neck region, something like hot iron burns, there were bruises all over his body and his trousers were torn. A lot of things were not adding up.

"It was at the hospital that I found out that the hospital management refused his boss from dropping his corpse there because, apparently, he was brought in dead.

"We were still at the hospital when the police from Auchi Division arrived and said they would take over the case".

Nothing done

Lamenting, Esther Fidelix Osaghae said after the police took over the case, nothing has been done, nobody has been arrested.

The police, according to her, are more concerned about discouraging us from seeking proper investigation.

"All we need is answers; unfortunately the police are doing all they can to dissuade us from demanding for autopsy and trying to cover up the case", she said.

In a petition written by Akin Fadeyi Foundation to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, on behalf of the family of the deceased, the petition called on the IGP to take over this matter and bring it to a just conclusion. The petition alleged that efforts to get the police to conduct proper investigation had been unfruitful. According to the petition, "the DPO of the Auchi Division, Edo State has not demonstrated any willingness to take necessary actions toward addressing the matter of this suspicious homicide.

The police, it said, were also quick to draw conclusions.

No comment

When Sunday Vanguard called Valentine Oyemike, he said the case was under police investigation and he would not comment.

When contacted, spokesperson for Edo State Police Command, Superintendent of Police (SP), Moses Joel Yamu, stated that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

"The investigation's outcome will be announced as soon as it is completed", he said.