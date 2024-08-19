Nigeria: Kidnapping of Medical Students Severe Setback, Fmoh Laments

***Demands immediate, unconditional release of abductees

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the 20 abducted medical students of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and the University of Jos, Plateau State.

The students were abducted by gunmen on Thursday evening in the Otukpo area of Benue state as they were travelling to Enugu state for the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS).

In a statement on its X handle @Fmohnigeria and signed by an Assistant Director (Information & PR), Ado Bako, the Ministry described the kidnapping of medical students as a severe setback to Nigeria's efforts to build a robust healthcare system, even as it called for the creation of a secure environment where healthcare professionals can deliver care without fear of violence.

The statement, dated 17th August 2024 and titled "The Kidnapping of Medical Students in Benue" reads: "The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is deeply saddened and concerned about the recent kidnapping of about 20 medical students and a house officer by bandits in Benue State.

"This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals and students in Nigeria. The Ministry condemns this act of violence in the strongest terms and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students. Their safety and well-being are paramount to us.

"We urge the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice. We also call on perpetrators of such evil activities to desist from such criminal acts and respect the sanctity of human life.

"The kidnapping of medical students is a setback to the nation's efforts to strengthen the healthcare workforce. It is crucial to create a safe and conducive environment for healthcare professionals to carry out their duties without fear of violence."

In its commiseration with the families of the abducted students, the Ministry vowed to take decisive actions to protect the lives and well-being of all healthcare workers and students nationwide.

"The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare stands in solidarity with the families of the kidnapped students and offers its full support during this difficult time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals and students across the country", the statement remarked.