Nigeria: PDP Ready to Take Over in 2027 - Onuesoke

18 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ephraim Oseji

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has described nine years of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a ruling party as a disappointment, that the PDP has gone too far in its preparation for 2027 general elections to take over the reign of power.

Onuesoke said it was disheartening that Nigeria was sinking into financial mess under the APC.

He stated this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja, arguing that the ruling APC has thrown many Nigerians into hunger as inflation was on the rise.

The former governorship candidate said with the situation now unbearable, Nigerians yearn for PDP's return.

His words: "The social media was unfettered and Nigerians breathed the air of freedom to the maximum. The PDP also nurtured the economy to a six per cent annual growth rate especially after the phenomenal debt relief effort. Besides, everybody is now enjoying mobile phones, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp etc forgetting that these happened under PDP government.

"Let us attempt to list what the APC government has achieved since it took over the reign of administration. It is a record of hunger, intimidation, gagging of media and protesters, inflation, and insecurity. They have just spent one-third of the time that PDP was there. You will see the reason for my optimism that PDP is the party for national harmony, freedom and economic development."

"You can count the number of industries PDP improved on in sixteen years. Banking, television, entertainment, telecom, insurance, internet all grew significantly under PDP. Name one sector APC has grown."

