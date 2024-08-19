Nigeria: Protests / Young People Cannot and Should Not Be Patient - Archbishop Onaiyekan

In a nation grappling with protests and uncertainty, the voices of its youth are growing louder, demanding change and action from those in power.

As the world marked International Youth Day last week, calls for reform have intensified, and the spotlight is on Nigeria's young people to shape the country's future. Sunday Vanguard sat down with a respected voice of wisdom, Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, to gain insight into the role of young people in driving change and the responsibilities of leaders to empower them.

With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the complexities of the nation, Onaiyekan briefly shares his thoughts on the potential of Nigeria's youth and the way forward.

Amidst growing unrest, can Nigeria's young people be the catalyst for change?

I congratulate the efforts of young people, who are working towards peace and development in the country. I encourage them to continue pursuing peace using their religious values.

What's holding Nigeria's leaders back from harnessing the energy and creativity of the country's youth?

Young people want to participate and contribute to the peace and development of the nation, but they have not been given adequate attention, space, or encouragement by those in control.

Is the government's call for patience from young people a recipe for disaster?

Young people cannot and should not be patient. They should show their eagerness to bring about change and improve the country. They have always been at the forefront of change throughout history.

What's the way forward for Nigeria's leadership to effectively engage with its young population?

Leaders should be aware of the natural desire of young people to achieve their destiny. They should create an environment for young people to work and succeed, and listen to their concerns.

Can Nigeria's economy be salvaged, and what role can young people play?

We must create wealth by creating an environment for young people to work with their hands and minds. The government should listen to young people and understand how they want to be helped. We need sincerity, not lies.

Are government programs for young people mere tokenism or a genuine attempt to address their concerns?

Many young people say they have never seen these programmes. We need sincerity and avenues for young people to succeed, not just token efforts like distributing 50,000 naira.

Will the government's response to protests, such as CNG buses, quell the growing unrest?

I am not sure that initiatives like CNG buses will address the concerns raised. We need to harness our resources, like gas, to create energy and opportunities for young people.