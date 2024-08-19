Sudan: Geneva Talks Condemn Sudan Aid Worker Killings

Geneva / Port Sudan — International delegations gathered in Geneva for talks on Sudan, beginning with a minute of silence in recognition of World Humanitarian Day, condemned the killing of 22 aid workers and the injury of at least 34 others since the outbreak of the conflict in the country. The delegations, representing the United States, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations, and the African Union, issued a joint statement commemorating today's World Humanitarian Day.

In their statement, the delegations expressed hope that all parties involved in the conflict would honour the commitment of humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. They highlighted ongoing efforts in the Swiss capital to reopen crucial supply routes for food and medicine, which are desperately needed by millions of Sudanese people facing severe hunger.

The delegations also expressed solidarity with both Sudanese and international humanitarian workers who continue to risk their lives daily to aid across the country. They called on all parties in the conflict to protect civilians and aid workers, urging them to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, as reaffirmed in the Jeddah Declaration. The international delegations underscored their commitment to humanitarian principles and called on the warring parties to do the same.

OCHA

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN Resident and Sudan's Humanitarian Coordinator of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), urged an end to attacks on civilians and emphasised the need for active measures to protect both people and the vital infrastructure they depend on. "As we mark World Humanitarian Day today in Sudan, we appeal to all parties to the conflict, member states, especially those with leverage over the conflict parties, and the wider international community to end attacks on civilians and take active steps to protect them," Nkweta-Salami stated.

The conflict, now in its 16th month, has claimed the lives of at least 22 aid workers, all of whom were Sudanese nationals, and left 34 others injured. Nkweta-Salami condemned the violence against those trying to provide essential aid, saying, "Our fallen colleagues have been doing their utmost to help the most vulnerable people in need despite the risks and lost their lives. Aid workers are not a target, and these attacks must stop."

Since April 2023, over 75 per cent of health facilities in conflict-affected areas now non-functional, there have been 88 verified attacks on healthcare facilities, resulting in 55 deaths and 104 injuries. The destruction of power, water, and sanitation systems has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, increasing the risk of disease and famine.

Nkweta-Salami called on all parties and states to uphold their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and to use their influence to ensure respect for the rules of war. "Fulfilling these obligations requires immediate and decisive actions," she said. "Turning a blind eye when humanitarian workers are targeted only emboldens those who seek to hinder their work."

The ongoing violence and impunity have led to worsening food insecurity, childhood malnutrition, displacement, and the spread of infectious diseases. Despite these challenges, humanitarian organisations have reached nearly 8 million people with aid since January, though funding remains a significant obstacle. The UN's $2.7 billion humanitarian appeal for Sudan is only 33 per cent funded, severely limiting the scope of response efforts across the country.

Nkweta-Salami reaffirmed the commitment of humanitarian workers to continue delivering life-saving assistance, particularly to those on the brink of famine. She stressed that the protection of civilians and aid workers must be accompanied by increased humanitarian funding to effectively address the crisis.