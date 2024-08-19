Gambia/Comoros: Gambia, Comoros 2025 Afcon Qualifier Appetizer Set for September 4

19 August 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia and Comoros Islands 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier opening match is slated for Wednesday 4th September 2024 at the Stade El Abdi at 3pm.

The Scorpions will fight hard to beat Comoros Islands to snatch their first triumph in the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

The Gambia will rub shoulders with Tunisia in their second group match on Sunday 8th September 2024 at the Stade El Abdi at 3pm.

The Scorpions will contend to beat the Tunisians to secure the vital three points in the 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Gambia qualified back to back for the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

