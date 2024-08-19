West Africa: Nigeria Donates Secretariat Space for West African Anti-Corruption Institutions Network

President Tinubu reiterated the importance of cross-border cooperation, harmonization of legal frameworks, and concrete actions to secure the West African region's future.

The Nigerian government donated on Monday a secretariat in Abuja to the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA).

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the 6th Annual General Assembly of NACIWA held at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) complex in Abuja, urged member states to enhance their anti-corruption strategies.

He emphasised the importance of cross-border cooperation, harmonization of legal frameworks, and concrete actions to secure the region's future.

"I have donated a building complex to NACIWA as its secretariat in Abuja. This marks a pivotal step in our collective battle against corruption in West Africa," President Tinubu stated.

"As we enter a new phase, we must move beyond rhetoric and focus on implementing the ECOWAS protocol against corruption to strengthen our institutions and foster regional unity."

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for law enforcement collaboration, information sharing, and strategic planning among West African nations.

Highlighting the devastating impact of corruption, Mr Tinubu described it as "one of the most significant obstacles to the progress and prosperity of our nations."

He stressed that corruption undermines public trust, hampers economic development, and exacerbates security challenges. His call for "unwavering resolve and concerted actions" underscores the need for a unified approach in tackling these issues.

He further outlined Nigeria's efforts to strengthen its anti-corruption agencies, emphasising that his administration is working to ensure these institutions are free from interference and adequately funded.

He encouraged other ECOWAS member states to adopt similar measures, presenting Nigeria's approach as a "template" for regional cooperation.

President Tinubu's remarks come amid political instability and economic hardship within ECOWAS member states. His call for a unified anti-corruption effort seeks to galvanise regional leaders towards a common goal, potentially enhancing governance and stability in West Africa.

He also advocated for improved cross-border cooperation in investigations, transparency in public procurement, and strengthening of national anti-corruption institutions.

Regional and global perspectives on corruption

In a keynote address, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tugar emphasised the critical link between corruption, insecurity, and illicit financial flows in Africa.

He spoke on how radicalisation, terrorism, and human trafficking are symptomatic of governance failures, particularly in weak or absent local governments.

Mr Tugar pointed to the role of criminal gangs in North Africa and the connections between banditry in Nigeria and smuggling networks across neighbouring countries.

He also underscored the significant financial loss Africa suffers due to illicit financial flows, which drain an estimated $8.6 billion annually, equivalent to 3 per cent of the continent's gross domestic product (GDP).

He called for enhanced regional cooperation through initiatives like the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which could help mitigate illicit financial activities by standardising regulations and boosting coordination.

Mr Tugar also criticised double standards in international law and the role of cryptocurrency in undermining Nigeria's economic reforms.

He assured that Nigerian authorities are actively addressing these issues, referencing recent international actions against platforms like Binance.

Asset recovery deficiencies

Speaking with journalists at the Conference Hall, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayode, called for a specialised protocol within ECOWAS to address the recovery of stolen assets, including cultural artefacts.

He pointed out deficiencies in existing international protocols and the need for a tailored approach to meet the unique challenges faced by African nations.

Mr Olukayode emphasised the importance of repatriating not just the artefacts but also the financial proceeds generated from them.

"We are not just asking for the return of artefacts but also for the funds generated from these assets," he stated.

He advocated for a new protocol to enhance collaboration among ECOWAS nations, enabling them to reclaim both cultural and financial assets more effectively.

Calls for international cooperation, use of technology

Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, described the fight against corruption as a "mixed picture," acknowledging both successes and ongoing challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria West Africa Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Musah praised the EFCC for its anti-corruption efforts.

He also expressed concerns about the staggering financial losses to corruption estimated at over $80 billion annually.

"Without unity, our efforts to combat these pervasive threats will be severely undermined," Mr Musah said, underscoring the need for full participation from all ECOWAS members in addressing corruption and terrorism.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, underscored the complexities of combating corruption and the pivotal role of digitalisation and international collaboration.

Mr Aliyu described corruption as a pervasive issue that transcends national borders and requires a concerted, long-term effort.

He said the real challenge lies not in the absence of laws but in their effective implementation.

"The sophisticated nature of corruption demands innovative approaches," he said, advocating for the use of technology to uncover and dismantle corrupt networks.

He called for enhanced international cooperation, drawing on successful collaborations such as the memorandum of understanding between Nasirah and Nigeria.