Burundi: Release of Floriane Irangabiye a Welcome but Long Overdue Step

press release

Responding to the release from prison of Burundian journalist Floriane Irangabiye on 16 August, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Sarah Jackson said:

"While we welcome the release of Floriane Irangabiye, she should never have spent even a single night behind bars simply for exercising her human rights. We are happy and relieved that she has been reunited with her family after two long years in arbitrary detention.

"With parliamentary and local elections approaching in 2025, Amnesty International calls on the Government of Burundi to take immediate and effective action to end the repression of civic space, in particular the use of state security charges to silence journalists and human rights defenders and activists. The authorities must uphold the Burundi's national and international human rights obligations and ensure the human rights of everyone in the country."

While we welcome the release of Floriane Irangabiye, she should never have spent even a single night behind bars simply for exercising her human rights. We are happy and relieved that she has been reunited with her family after two long years in arbitrary detention.Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director, East and Southern Africa

Background

Floriane Irangabiye was arrested in Bujumbura on 30 August 2022, on a visit from Rwanda where she was living. On 2 January 2023, she was sentenced to ten years in prison for "undermining the integrity of the national territory". She was convicted after a deeply flawed trial in which the prosecution relied on comments she made during a radio show for Radio Igicaniro, an online platform in exile, in which she and other guests were highly critical of the Burundian government. The prosecution produced no evidence of her calling for the use of violence to overthrow the government.

Amnesty International calls on the Government of Burundi to take immediate and effective action to end the repression of civic space, in particular the use of state security charges to silence journalists and human rights defenders and activists. Sarah Jackson

Floriane Irangabiye's appeals against her conviction were twice rejected by the courts. On 14 August 2024, President Evariste Ndayishimiye signed a decree granting her a full pardon. This was made public on 15 August 2024, and Floriane Irangabiye was released from prison on the evening of 16 August 2024.

Floriane Irangabiye was to be featured in Amnesty International's global Write for Rights campaign this year.