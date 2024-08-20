Nigeria: Why Psquare May Never Reunite Again - Paul (Rudeboy)

"Even if we're not doing P-Square, can't we still be brothers? Even if we're not making music, can't we still be brothers?"

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy--one half of the now-defunct P-Square, has revealed why the group might no longer reunite.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that P-Square, which consists of three brothers, Paul, Peter, and Jude, has been in the news for over a week due to a series of internal issues.

The long-standing feud between the Okoye brothers, which shows no sign of ending, escalated when Rudeboy confirmed P-Square's latest split in an interview on City FM.

During the interview, Rudeboy alleged that his brother, Peter (Mr P), filed a petition with the EFCC, accusing him and his brother, Jude, of financial misconduct and embezzlement of P-Square's funds.

However, in an open letter, Peter detailed his side of the story and alleged that Paul and Jude conspired to damage his reputation. He further alleged that Jude secretly established a company with his wife to divert P-Square's funds.

Similarly, Jude, the then manager and director of now-defunct P-Square, addressed the group split and royalties in an Instagram Live monitored by this newspaper and denied Peter's allegations.

However, during an Instagram live on Monday, Rudeboy ended speculation about the P-Square possible reconciliation.

He said: "Even if we're not doing P-Square, can't we still be brothers? I don't like talking and don't want to say much. I haven't spoken before, but, unfortunately, I have to now. We can't get P-Square back by insulting or blaming this person or that person.

"We can't. P-Square will not come back because of insults. I, Rudeboy, can take insults, but he (Peter) can't. With the present situation, we have gone to the EFCC, they investigated everything and declared me innocent."

Witness

Rudeboy voiced his concern about being a witness in the ongoing EFCC case involving Peter and Jude.

According to him, Jude has had no business with P-Square for eight years.

He said: "The fact that they (EFCC) declared me innocent, he (Peter) brought other issues up, and they investigated."

This newspaper earlier reported that Jude revealed Peter petitioned the EFCC to investigate him (Jude) over allegations of diverting P-Square's royalties.

He said, "Regarding the EFCC petition, I found myself in the middle, EFCC told me I was cleared and now a witness because there were battles between Peter and Jude. How can I be a witness to two brothers?

"Am I supposed to be supporting one and leaving the other behind? This is where I found myself, and I don't know what to do. This is where I think I know Peter is angry. Jude has had nothing to do with P-Square for eight years, and for people saying he's supposed to be an elder brother, is it not when someone recognises you as an elder brother you'd understand? Unfortunately, this is happening in my family; I need peace more than you (our fans)."

Northside

Additionally, he alleged that Mr P included him in the EFCC petition because he wanted to create a certain image of him.

He also denied Peter's allegation that Northside Music was a secret company that Jude and his wife used to divert P-Square's money.

"Whenever he (Peter) attached me to the ongoing case, EFCC always said Paul is innocent. This is where it's a problem for me because I'm a witness. I'm hearing Jude opened a secret account (Northside), which one is a secret account? Jude's business, Northside, has been in existence before P-Square, which was when Jude was an actor--it's later renamed to Northside Ltd, which was P-Square's managing company, but now Northside Music that manages artistes", he added.

P-Square sharing formula

Meanwhile, Jude revealed the P-square's income-sharing formula in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) shared on his Instagram page Sunday.

"That all incomes generated for or from the activities of P-square shall be shared amongst the parties as follows: Peter Obumuneme Okoye 30 per cent; Paul Chukwunonso Okoye 30 per cent, and Jude Okoye (Manager) 25 per cent. The remaining 15 per cent will be used for projects, upkeep, maintenance, and salaries of all Northside's Entertainment staff, the management company empowered to handle the bookings and all business transactions of the brand P-square.

"That Jude Okoye shall be responsible for the bookings and management of the group, with the full inputs of all other parties. Jude Okoye shall also be physically present at all such events he has booked, except if he is excused by all the parties due to other pressing issues affecting the group. All parties will have emails and phone alerts set up for bank account Monitoring purposes. That the proceeds of P-square will be shared amongst the parties by the end of every yearly quarter (i.e. March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31)."

Furthermore, the MoU stipulated that all P-Square intellectual property, including but not limited to songs, images, likenesses, goodwill, catalogues, titles, albums, and videos, must be preserved and utilised exclusively for the collective benefit of the music group.

More so, the MoU stated, "None of the parties has any right whatsoever to use any of the above-mentioned products, properties or copyright materials of the P-square brand for his personal use without the written consent of the other parties."

Background

The latest split of the 42-year-old singers, who started their musical career in 1999, came more than two years after their highly-publicised reunion in 2021.

The twin brothers separated in 2017 but patched things up in 2021 after a four-year rift and several public controversies that alienated colleagues and fans.

While they were separated, Paul, who went by Rudeboy, released songs like "Fire Fire" and "Nkenji Keke," among others.

Also, Peter, known as Mr P, released tracks such as "For My Head" and "Cool It Down."