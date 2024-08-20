Monrovia — The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has issued a stern warning, threatening disciplinary actions against civil servants found guilty of dishonesty, unethical behavior, criminal activities, or disrespectful conduct in their workplaces.

In an official notice issued Monday, August 19, 2024, CSA Director-General Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. addressed all civil servants in national government spending entities, citing a troubling increase in what he termed as "unbecoming conduct" within the civil service.

"The Civil Service, as the custodian of integrity in public service, has observed a disturbing rise in behaviors that include dishonesty, unethical conduct, criminal activities, and disrespectful or offensive actions," the notice stated.

The CSA's statement follows the recent dismissal of nine civil servants at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) by City Mayor John Siafa. Mayor Siafa accused the dismissed employees of repeatedly insulting President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and other public officials on social media platforms.

This decision has sparked widespread criticism from civil society organizations, including the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL). CENTAL's Executive Director, Anderson D. Miamen, took to Facebook, condemning the dismissals as "ill-advised" and indicative of gross intolerance and double standards by both the CSA and MCC.

"If the dismissal letters and related claims regarding the firing of these MCC employees for allegedly insulting public officials are genuine, then the decision is ill-advised, a show of gross intolerance, and even a double-standard on the part of CSA and the leadership of MCC," Miamen wrote on his official Facebook page.

Adding to the controversy, former Monrovia City Mayor and CDC Secretary General, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, urged the dismissed employees to seek asylum outside Liberia. Koijee accused President Boakai of orchestrating the terminations, citing a lack of trust in the country's justice system.

The CSA, however, expressed growing concern over the prevalence of bullying and the use of derogatory, unfounded remarks against superiors and colleagues, both in workplaces and on social media.

According to Joekai, such behaviors clearly violate Chapter 4, Sections 2 I and 2.2 of the Standing Orders for the Civil Service and personnel handbooks of various government spending entities. Additionally, the actions are in breach of Chapter 9, Section 2 of the Code of Conduct for Public Servants, as outlined in the Revised Human Resources Policy Manual.

"This provision requires civil servants to act professionally at all times and exhibit good conduct, both at work and off duty," Joekai emphasized. He further highlighted that civil servants are expected to be honest, faithful, and just, avoiding any behavior that could bring dishonor or diminish the dignity of public service.

"Any civil servant engaging in such unbecoming conduct will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Standing Orders and other relevant guidelines and regulations," Joekai warned.

The CSA Director-General advised civil servants involved in these activities to heed the warning seriously, stressing that such measures are vital to maintaining the professionalism, decency, and integrity of public service.

Despite the tough stance, Joekai reaffirmed the CSA's commitment to upholding democratic principles, including freedom of speech within the workplace. He encouraged civil servants to engage constructively in policy discussions or raise concerns with management, emphasizing that responsible and respectful discourse fosters a positive and healthy work culture.