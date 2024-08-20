Africa: Innovating to Safeguard the Future From Malaria

20 August 2024
Malaria Consortium (London)
analysis By Helen Hawkings

It is hard to believe that something as small as a mosquito can unleash a disease as deadly as malaria. Mosquitoes harbour malaria-causing Plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted to humans by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Just one small bite can potentially be fatal.

Despite being preventable and treatable, malaria killed over 600,000 people in 2022, and around 249 million people contracted the disease that year.

Pregnant women and children under five are particularly vulnerable to malaria infections. Mobile and migrant populations, including refugees, internally displaced persons and seasonal workers are also disproportionately affected as they often lack regular access to preventive medicines and health services, placing them at greater risk of contracting malaria. Socio-economic factors fuel these inequities, impacting on access to quality, timely and affordable malaria services.

Eliminating malaria is a global health priority. To eliminate, we need to innovate -- continuing to optimise existing tools and approaches and developing new ones. This World Mosquito Day, we're spotlighting seven areas that are increasing progress towards a malaria-free world.

