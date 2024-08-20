Ghana: Off-Duty Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Civilian to Death

20 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The Police have arrested a ride-hailing driver, who was later revealed to be an off-duty police officer, for allegedly shooting and killing a man at Koans Estate near Kuntunse in Accra on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. following an alleged confrontation between the victim, identified as Stanley Ahadzi (25), and General Constable Smith Gyeke over transport fare.

"When Ahadzi arrived at the estate gate, a disagreement reportedly ensued over the fare charged by Constable Gyekyi. The argument quickly escalated, leading to Constable Gyekyi allegedly pulling out his sidearm and shooting Ahadzi without provocation," a report by Asaase Radio earlier said.

Stanley Ahadzi's body has been sent to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the suspect is in police custody as investigations into the incident continue, a police statement said.

