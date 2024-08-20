Liberia: HPX's $5 Billion Liberty Corridor - a Creeping Flawed Vision in Guinea-Liberia Infrastructure Strategy

HPX and its subsidiary, Société des Mines de Fer de Guinée (SMFG), have stated that they are focusing on advancing the Nimba iron ore project, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade deposits. However, the recent announcement by High Power Exploration Inc. (HPX) and the government of Liberia regarding a $5 billion investment plan to develop the Liberty Corridor--a new heavy-duty railroad connecting Guinea's Nimba district to Buchanan in Liberia--has sparked significant interest, especially given Liberia's urgent need for employment opportunities.

By Wremongar Blojay Joe, II, Contributing Writer

This ambitious project, spearheaded by mining billionaire Robert Friedland and South African businessman Robert Gumede, raises important questions about its feasibility and necessity.

The Context: Guinea's Existing Infrastructure Projects

Guinea's ongoing railway infrastructure projects, particularly the Simandou iron ore development, cast serious doubts on the practicality and strategic logic of HPX's proposed investment. Earlier this year, the Government of Guinea finalized a framework agreement with Rio Tinto and the Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) to advance the Simandou iron ore deposit, involving a $15 billion investment. This project is not just about mining; it's about transforming Guinea's infrastructure landscape.

The plan includes constructing a 670-kilometer railway from Beyla to Forécariah and a deep-water port at Moribayah, Forécariah, to facilitate ore exports. This railway bypasses the Sierra Leone border, following a longer route from the ore deposit to the coast, which, while less direct, reflects Guinea's strategic planning. According to Guinea News, the agreements tied to this project are set to last 35 years, with the Guinean government securing a 15% stake in both the railway and port projects.

The importance of the Simandou project cannot be overstated: it is poised to unlock over 2 billion tonnes of high-grade iron ore, a resource that has remained untapped for decades due to legal disputes and the high costs of infrastructure development. The railway line, already under construction by China Railway 18th Bureau Group, is expected to be completed by December 2024, with commercial production at the mines slated to begin by March 2025.

The Question of Redundancy: Why Another Railway?

Given this backdrop, HPX's plan to construct a new railway from Guinea's Nimba district to Buchanan in Liberia raises two fundamental questions: Why build another railway when Guinea already has a major infrastructure project underway? And isn't there already an existing railway from the proposed HPX operation site, located just across the Liberian border with Guinea, that runs to the port city of Buchanan?

The Simandou railway, a multi-purpose line designed to handle not only ore but also agricultural products, passengers, and general goods, is intended to be accessible to all mining companies operating in southeastern Guinea. The Guinean government has made it clear that it intends to maximize the use of this infrastructure, ensuring that any mining company in the corridor can utilize it.

HPX's proposed Liberty Corridor railway, therefore, appears redundant, especially given the proximity of the Nimba Range to the existing Simandou infrastructure. The straight-line distance between the Simandou and Nimba ranges is approximately 130 kilometers, and while the mountainous terrain complicates travel, the need for a completely separate railway line--one that would require Guinean authorities to allow the transportation of Guinean ore through Liberia to a Liberian port for shipment--seems questionable.

Economic and Political Realities: Will Guinea Allow It?

The economic and political realities in Guinea further challenge the viability of HPX's plan. Guinea's government, under the ruling junta, has shown a strong commitment to developing its own infrastructure and maximizing its control over the country's resources. The government's insistence on local content, training, and eventual transfer of infrastructure to state ownership reflects a clear strategic vision: Guinea wants to ensure that its natural resources contribute to the country's long-term development.

In this context, it is difficult to imagine the Guinean government allowing HPX to construct a separate railway that would effectively bypass the infrastructure being developed at Simandou. The government's 15% stake in the Simandou project and its involvement in the newly formed La Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG), which oversees the railway and port infrastructure, indicate a desire to centralize control and integrate all mining activities into the national framework.

Strategic Misalignment: What Does This Mean for Liberia?

For Liberia, HPX's proposed investment might seem like an opportunity to enhance its own infrastructure and benefit from the transit of Guinean ore through its ports. However, the strategic misalignment between Guinea's infrastructure development and HPX's plans could lead to significant challenges. If the Guinean government prioritizes the use of its own railway, the Liberty Corridor could face operational and financial hurdles. Moreover, the absence of clear timelines and the potential duplication of efforts could result in wasted resources, diminishing the expected economic impact for Liberia.

While HPX's ambition to invest in the Liberty Corridor is commendable, the realities on the ground in Guinea raise serious questions about the viability and necessity of this project. With a major infrastructure project already underway in Guinea, it remains unclear how HPX can justify building a new railway from Guinea to Buchanan in Liberia to export Guinean ore. Guinea's strategic focus on its own infrastructure development further complicates the potential for cross-border transportation of ore.

A Call for Strategic Reassessment

Liberians must carefully consider whether HPX's proposed investment is practically achievable and whether it truly aligns with the broader economic and political aspirations of the country. To avoid potential future embarrassment and strategic fallout, it is crucial for HPX, along with the governments of Guinea and Liberia, to reevaluate the Liberty Corridor investment plan with a focus on practicality, cooperation, and long-term sustainability.

First, HPX must be transparent, releasing a detailed investment plan for Liberia, and engaging in deeper consultations with the Guinean government to explore the possibility of integrating its proposed infrastructure development plan with the existing Simandou railway project. Rather than constructing a redundant railway, HPX should leverage the existing and developing infrastructure within Guinea to ensure its investments align with Guinea's national development goals. This approach would not only reduce unnecessary expenditure but also foster goodwill and collaboration between the company and Guinean authorities.

Liberia, on the other hand, should carefully assess the potential benefits and risks associated with HPX's Liberty Corridor project. While the prospect of this investment and infrastructure development is enticing, Liberia must ensure that such projects are economically viable and strategically sound. The Liberian government should advocate for a more collaborative approach, encouraging HPX to work within the existing regional infrastructure framework rather than pursuing a separate and potentially redundant railway system.

Furthermore, Liberia should push for clear and enforceable agreements that guarantee economic benefits, such as employment and revenue generation, while mitigating the risks of becoming a mere transit point for Guinean resources.

HPX, Guinea, and Liberia must work together to ensure their infrastructure projects are aligned with each country's long-term strategic interests. By avoiding unnecessary duplication and fostering cooperation, these nations can create a sustainable path forward that promotes regional economic growth and stability.