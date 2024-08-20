press release

On 14 August, President Evariste Ndayishimiye signed a decree that secured Irangabiye's release after 18 months behind bars.

Irangabiye, a journalist with the online radio station Igicaniro - a media known to be critical of the Burundian government - was arrested in August 2022 upon her return to Burundi after travelling to Rwanda for a family visit. The journalist was charged with 'threatening the integrity of the territory' and sentenced to ten years imprisonment in January 2023. The sentence was upheld on appeal despite widespread protests from media organisations and human rights defenders.

The IFJ and its affiliate, the UBJ, had campaigned for Irangabiye's release ever since she was arrested.

In a statement issued by the UBJ, the President of the UBJ, Alexandre Niyungeko, said: "This is a salutary measure, and it is heartening that Floriane Irangabiye can finally regain her freedom. However, it is crucial to note that she should never have been convicted in the first place, as she was simply doing her job. Her illegal and unjust conviction has cost her two precious years behind bars."

The UBJ further stated that it remains deeply concerned about the situation of another journalist, Sandra Muhoza, currently in detention and awaiting trial in Burundi. "The UBJ also deplores the ongoing harassment and intimidation faced by media professionals at the hands of the authorities. The UBJ calls on the government to improve relations with the media and to ensure an environment that is conducive to press freedom. As promised by the head of state, the slogan 'never without the media' should not remain merely a statement but should translate into concrete actions supporting freedom of expression."

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that it is with deep relief that the IFJ welcomes the pardon and release of journalist Irangabiye, who had spent 18 months in jail for simply doing her work as a journalist. "While we welcome this gesture, we are equally worried that the authorities in Burundi are still highly repressive towards the media. The Government in Burundi must do more to ensure that freedom of expression and media freedom in particular are respected in accordance with the international conventions that Burundi has ratified. The Government must fulfil its obligations with regard to the safety and security of journalists and media workers and all citizens."

The IFJ strongly urges the authorities to immediately lift the suspension imposed on the UJB, which was put in place in October 2016, allowing the union to defend the rights and welfare of its members. Furthermore, authorities must allow all Burundi journalists in exile to return home safely without any fear of repercussions or threats to their lives and families.

