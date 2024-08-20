Nigerian Forces Search for Abducted Medical Students

Abuja, Nigeria — Police in Nigeria are searching for 20 medical students who were kidnapped by gunmen Thursday.

The students were on their way to a medical convention when their motorcade was intercepted in central Benue State.

The Benue State police command Monday told VOA it has launched an investigation into the abduction of the medical students and deployed tactical teams on a rescue mission.

But they said the teams have not reported any success.

Twenty medical students from universities of Jos and Maiduguri and a medical doctor traveling with them were taken on their way to the conference in eastern Enugu State.

Anene Sewuese Catherine, the Benue state police public relations officer, spoke to VOA via phone.

"The team has moved but we've not heard from them," Catherine said. "Investigation of kidnap is classified, we don't [share] details or until there's success. There's no update for now."

The abduction sparked widespread condemnation over insecurity in Africa's most populous nation, where authorities have struggled for several years to control violence from armed gangs locally referred to as "bandits."

Over the weekend, the national police ordered the deployment of helicopters, drones and specialized tactical teams to aid in the search for the medical students.

The Nigerian Medical Students Association said the abductors, using the students' phones, issued a demand of about $31,400 to release the entire group.

The association has been urging authorities to secure the release of the students unharmed.

The association's national president, Moses Onwubuya, said students are threatening to protest if their colleagues are not released soon.

"The only response we've been getting is that we should just calm down, that security agencies are in the matter," Onwubuya said. "Calls have been going out through the phone numbers of our abducted colleagues. Students are agitating, we're only trying to see if we can abide by the security guidelines, but I can't guarantee what will happen any moment from now."

According to Center for Democracy and Development -- West Africa, Nigeria recorded more than 4,000 abductions in 2023, accounting for 58 percent of the total cases in West Africa and the highest in five years.

Security analysts say a severe economic crisis in Nigeria is pushing more people toward crime and kidnapping for ransom.

Nigerian authorities have pledged to address economic problems along with security challenges. Meanwhile, families of victims are hoping their loved ones return to them safely.