Nigeria Records More Cholera Cases As Death Toll Increases

seeA total of 121 new suspected cholera cases have been reported across five states and 22 local government areas, bringing the overall number of suspected cases to 5,951 across Nigeria.

Nigeria also recorded one death from the disease and a fatality ratio of 0.8 per cent, between 5 and 11 August.

According to the latest cholera situation report issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the new cases were recorded in only five states: Lagos, Abia, Kwara, Adamawa and Kano.

Lagos recorded the highest number, with 117 new suspected cases, while Abia, Kwara, Adamawa and Kano recorded one each.

These cases were recorded in one week, between the 5th and 11th of August.

Throughout the reported month, states have reported 341 suspected cases of Cholera. Lagos recorded the highest number with 271 new cases, Kano recorded 32 cases, and Kwara and Jigawa recorded 10 cases each.

Akwa-Ibom has recorded six new cases, Ogun recorded two while Bauchi, Abia and Adamawa reported a suspected cholera case each.

Cumulative cases

Between January and August 2024, cholera cases have been reported in all 36 states and 247 local government areas.

The cholera cumulative death toll has also risen to 176 suspected cases, with a 3.0 per cent fatality ratio.

Children under age 5 have been the most affected group by the bacterial disease which spreads through contaminated food and water. This is followed by the age group of 25 - 34 years.

Approximately 53 per cent of the suspected cases are male, while 47 per cent are female.

Also, between August 2023 and August 2024, suspected cholera cases rose by 108 per cent and cumulative deaths by 105 per cent.

The continuous cholera surge has been linked to contaminated water supply, unregulated street beverages, and open defecation.

Nigeria is currently ranked as the second largest country that practices open defecation in the world, next to India.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, urged a unified effort from federal, state, and local authorities towards combating the outbreak, noting that state authorities must begin a widespread orientation on defecating in open spaces.

"As part of the nationwide effort to fight cholera, the state government needs to put an end to open defecation so that faeces do not come into the food that people consume or the water that people drink," Mr Pate said.