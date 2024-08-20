West Africa: Lessons From Democracy in Nigeria

analysis

Since returning to democracy, Nigeria has failed to overcome the challenges of development under democratic rule. The sole reason for this lies in the quality of the country's leadership; however, the role of the masses is greatly ignored. In order to improve the standard of living, leadership and governance in Nigeria, it is essential for the people to improve their collective decision-making on democratic practices.

It is time to hold Nigerians to account alongside their leaders. Nigeria's leaders do not pose the only challenge to national growth and development. Therefore, it is time to usher this subject into national consciousness.

When Angela Merkel's party failed to find a strong, suitable replacement, German voters lost confidence and gave the chancellorship to Olaf Scholz. When Liz Truss failed to inspire hope, her premiership could not outlast a lettuce. When Macron failed to address crime, immigration, and the rising cost of living, he threw French voters into the arms of a far-right party in the European elections, forcing snap elections.

To avoid chaos, French voters gave Macron the chance to co-habit with other parties in the French legislative elections. These are electoral choices that the people made to either approve or disapprove of the policies of a ruling party and government in developed democracies.

Indeed, Nigeria has had times like this, which was experienced in the electoral victory of President Buhari in 2015. However, Nigerians must deepen this democratic practice. Voting a president into power must not automatically guarantee a second term in office, as also experienced with the ouster of President Jonathan. It must be a constant practice and experience. The quality of our electoral choices must be vibrant in order for the country to progress.

In developed democracies like the U.S., when a party wins the White House, they do not often keep the Senate. And when they do keep the Senate, it is almost certain that the Congress will be led by an opposition party. A presidential electoral victory must not necessitate total control of the National Assembly. Certainly not in a struggling democracy like Nigeria's.

Under the 8th Senate, Nigeria experienced some form of opposition to the presidency. Even though Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara were APC members, they were able to keep their seats with the support of the opposition. Such a scenario strengthened the oversight function of the National Assembly. This means that the presidency could not act without checks and balances. Nigerians may not agree with every individual approach to how the country is governed; however, Nigerians must respect and honour every democratic approach that strengthens governance.

Democracy is only efficient when there is transparency and accountability. Nigerians, however, have ignored these important ingredients. There is no area where Nigerians have revealed their disinterest in transparency and accountability than in the area of petrol subsidies. Politicians have continued to manipulate Nigerians on petrol subsidies, making it complicated and difficult to find what will truly work for the country.

In 2012, when I participated in a subsidy removal protest, I learned that subsidy was politics. In 2015, when subsidy was up for debate once again and President Buhari removed it, it was later reintroduced; only in that time the government and Nigerians paid more in subsidy and pump price. Nobody was ever held accountable for that decision that negatively impacted the lives of millions.

Zero accountability and refusing to learn mean history will be repeated. And indeed, by 2023, this happened again. President Tinubu decided to continue with the plan of abandoning petrol subsidies; however, he has soon returned to paying subsidies, and Nigerians have also begun to pay more at filling stations again. These are the realities, regardless of any opinion that may claim otherwise.

Policies like these must bug observing minds to ask: What then are Nigerians learning from these experiences to improve democracy and enhance democratic values like transparency and accountability in the country?

Democratic systems have been effective in many countries, advancing the aspirations of all people and protecting minorities. To revel in democracy, Nigerians must begin to show empathy, seek justice, and demand transparency and accountability.

Politicians are often elected into offices in spite of corruption allegations brought against them by financial crime agencies. Nigerians do not demand the removal of politicians and government officials from offices when accused of corruption, as it is commonly practised in developed democracies. These democratic values offer practical solutions in pursuit of justice and development in every democracy.

Since the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy, several states have concluded plans to finally organise local elections. In successful democracies, where voters have been dissatisfied, local elections are used to send a message of disapproval to the ruling party. There are over a dozen countries where some of the biggest cities have opposition parties as mayors: New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Ankara, and others. These are used in democracies to check the powers and varying authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The local government is the third tier of government in Nigeria; they enact local laws and collect taxes from motor parks, recreational centres, and local markets. This means they have value to add to the masses that will impact day-to-day activity. With local elections coming up across the country, the ball is now in the court of Nigerians to either show approval or disapproval of the policies of the existing administrations.

Lastly, it is true that parties do not often present the best choices; however, these candidates can serve various causes to strengthen Nigeria's democratic values. This is not to approve or disapprove of any candidate or party in the upcoming elections; rather, this is to remind Nigerians of their role in nation-building.

Nigerians have the right to choose not to aid misgovernance. Nigerians must improve their democratic choices and participate actively in support of growth and development.

Shehu wrote from Katampe, Abuja

[email protected]