Nigeria: Refugee Commission, NGO Take Anti-Cancer Campaign to IDP Camps

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and the Cormode Cancer Foundation have partnered to tackle cancer in Nigeria's IDP camps and host communities.

A statement from the Foundation said the partnership was aimed at establishing cancer champions clubs in secondary schools to educate young people about cancer prevention and early detection.

The statement quoted the Federal Commissioner for the Commission, Tijani Aliyu, as saying: "This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of displaced persons. By educating the youth about cancer, we aim to foster a healthier future and reduce the stigma associated with this disease."

The founder of the Foundation, Denise Ejoh, said the project was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, particularly in vulnerable communities.

He the programme would address the emotional and psychological aspects of cancer and displacement, offering grief and trauma education to build resilience and hope.

Ndidi Odia, Club Coordinator and daughter of a cancer survivor, highlighted the need for educating caregivers and providing support to those affected by cancer.

"As someone who understands the challenges of living with cancer through my mother's experience, I recognise the importance of educating people, especially caregivers, about this disease," she said.