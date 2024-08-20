Nigeria: A Plea for Our Future Healers - Abduction of 20 Medical Students

document

As a fellow doctor, I am deeply troubled by the recent abduction of 20 medical students in Benue and this is to add our voice to millions of others in lamenting their ordeal. These young men and women, full of promise and dedication, were on their way to a convention that would enhance their education and commitment to healthcare. Instead, they now find themselves in a horrific situation far from the protection and comfort of their families.

The immediate impact on the students, their families, and the broader medical community is profound. The parents, siblings, and friends, who are constantly anxious, have their lives turned topsy-turvy by this cruel deed. The students themselves, who embarked on their journey with dreams of making a difference, now face an uncertain and frightening reality.

This is not an isolated incident but part of a much larger trend of insecurity that has gripped the country for years. Kidnappings have become very rampant, affecting not only students but also villagers, motorists, and even health workers. While the government and security agencies have, in fact, tried to rise above these challenges, the recurrence of such incidents nevertheless reminds one of the demand for effective and comprehensive strategies.

Security measures need to be tightened further, and more stringent protection of vulnerable groups--students and health workers, in particular--ought to be provided.

Such incidents have very grave immediate and far-time implications for the healthcare system. The kidnapped students represent the future of Nigeria's healthcare, and their loss would be a very devastating blow to our medical field. Each of those students could go on to save so many lives in the future, to offer hope and healing in communities in need.

Their loss would not only be a personal tragedy but a setback for the entire nation. Further acts of insecurity might alienate young minds from taking up medical careers or even staying in the country. Brain drain, already hitting hard on Nigeria's medical sector, could worsen, leaving this already-strained and under-resourced healthcare system even more so.

Insecurity also has a chilling effect on education and academic freedom. Students should be able to pursue their education without fear, to attend conventions and gatherings that enrich their knowledge and skills. The fear of abduction might affect the willingness of students to attend such events, potentially stifling their growth and opportunities.

Academic institutions, which should be sanctuaries of learning and development, are instead becoming targets for criminals. This undermines the very foundation of education and threatens the future of the nation.

The government's response to the security issues in the country has been met with criticism. While there have been efforts to deploy additional security forces and resources, still, many feel these are rather always too late and too little.

More accountability and a sturdy approach are required in tackling security matters, most especially in safeguarding educational and healthcare professionals. The authorities need to not only act fast towards releasing the kidnapped students but also devise long-term strategies to avert such incidents in the future. Among other things, this will involve taking decisive action against the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, and corruption.

The psychological effect on the abducted students and their families cannot be overemphasised. The trauma of abduction, the fear and uncertainty, and the separation from loved ones take a heavy toll. For the students, this experience may affect their ability to continue their education and professional lives.

The long-term effects of trauma are debilitating, affecting mental health, academic performance, and general well-being. It is essential to provide psychological support and counselling to the affected individuals after their release to help them cope with the aftermath of this ordeal.

Keeping the tragedy in view, as a nation, we need to stand up and shout for better measures of safety and policies from our leaders. A safe and secure environment is of paramount importance concerning the security of all citizens, with special reference towards groups like students and health professionals.

We further call on the government to increase its efforts in securing the release of the abducted students and follow up with comprehensive strategies to address insecurity's root causes. We equally appeal to the international community to support such efforts and stand in solidarity with Nigeria during this trying period.

To the families and friends of the abducted students, know that you are not alone. The medical fraternity and the country as a whole are having a share of your pain and hope for a swift and safe return of your loved ones. To the students: we hold you in our thoughts and prayers. Your strength and your courage inspire us all.

Let us not forget another colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, who has been in captivity for months. Her prolonged ordeal has only further underscored the vulnerability faced by healthcare workers in Nigeria. May the dawn bring liberation, and may we soon celebrate the safe return of these future healers. Until then, in hope, we stand as one.

Dr Halimah Nuhu Sanda can be reached via [email protected]