Nigeria: Vow2024 - Annual Voice of Women Conference Holds in October

press release

The 8th annual edition of the Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW2024) is set to take place on Thursday, 3rd October 2024 at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

The conference will host grassroots and urban women in constructive conversations on the crucial roles of grassroots women in achieving inclusive policies that drive sustainable development for women in Nigeria.

The theme for this year's conference, "Achieving Women's Inclusion for a Sustainable Nigeria," was inspired by feedback received from physical engagements with grassroots women across the six geopolitical zones.

According to Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, chairperson of the VOW2024 planning committee, the theme for this year has brought to the fore the missing link between policy and action, and the conference looks beyond the present, envisioning a future of progress. Ms Akiyode-Abiola said VOW2024 would prioritise results-driven approaches to foster a future of progress by tapping into innovative ideas and policy interventions. She further stated that the VOW Conference has set the standard for promoting and protecting women's rights in Nigeria, becoming a marketplace for ideas and policy innovation with a unique influence on the policy landscape.

The conference will host keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats and networking opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds in business, politics, civil society, and academia, as well as community leaders, activists, and individuals passionate about inclusive policymaking.

VOW has established itself as a leading platform for amplifying women's voices in business, leadership, and social impact. The Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW) is an annual conference of diverse women groups in business, politics, civil society and academia who converge to discuss and proffer solutions on critical issues of national development organised by Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation in partnership with Women Radio 91.7FM.

Maria Oyedeji Oladokun

Communications Officer

communications@wfm917.com