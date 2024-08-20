Liberia: Maryann Cheeseman School Graduates 132 Students.

Over a hundred and thirty girls and women have received vocational training in various disciplines, ready to step into society.

The Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology has graduated about one hundred thirty-two (132) females in various disciplines, including cookery, hospitalities, Interior and Event decorations, make-up, and domestic science.

The occasion marked the 52nd graduation ceremony of the institution, held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Center, 9th Street Sinkor in Monrovia.

Delivering the convocation address on behalf of First Lady Madam Kartuma Yarta Boakai, Liberia's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organizations Karishma Pelham Raad described the Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology as a beacon of hope, excellence and discipline.

Madam Raad said the Maryann Cheeseman Home Economic and Cosmetology provides critical and life-changing skills, offering young people, particularly women, the chance to acquire hands-on training that can elevate their status and improve their livelihoods.

She cautioned the graduates that the vocational skills they have acquired are more than just technical abilities but anchors that will steady in the face of adversity and the sails that will propel them toward their dreams.

She notes that the country's future rests in the hands of its youth, particularly women, adding, "This Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program you have been a part of is critical to this nation's progress."

According to her, the program is not merely about teaching trades but transforming lives, providing opportunities for those who might otherwise be overlooked in society, and ensuring that every citizen has a chance to contribute to national development.

She urged them to be steadfast in their sojourn, stressing that lessons learned must be practicalized into professionalism, ethics, and entrepreneurship skills, which they can use as stepping stones toward a successful career.

"We live in an increasingly competitive world, where the demand for skilled workers is high. The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity. You have already made the decision to act by pursuing your education at this."

Minister Raad continued that skills acquired is necessary to lift people out of poverty, to create jobs, and to build a stronger, more resilient economy.

"As graduates of the Maryann Cheeseman School, you are now part of this crucial effort. You have the power to make a difference in your communities, uplift others, and contribute to rebuilding our nation", she added.

The Assistant Minister for Science, Technology, Vocational, Special & Inclusive Education at the Ministry of Education, Nathaniel K. Cisco, Jr., applauded the graduates, especially the females, for choosing vocational education, which he said will provide them more benefits in the future.

He encouraged them to exercise discipline as they envision the larger society and rallied them to collaborate as they step out into the larger society while reaffirming the government's support towards the TVET program.

Also speaking, Umar Sheriff Project - IECD- Liberia pledged IECD- Liberia's full support to the Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology while promising to construct a modern kitchen for the institution in the next training circle.

The IECD-Liberia is a French NGO working with TVET schools, including BWI, LOIC Buchanan, and MVTC, among others to improve the TVET sector. Editing by Jonathan Browne