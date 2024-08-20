Liberia: Hundreds of Drug-Addicted Youths Complete Rehabilitation

Monrovia — Hundreds of drug-addicted youths in Monrovia are preparing for reintegration into society after completion of rehabilitation.

The National Rehabilitation for Drugs and War-Affected Persons in Monrovia is expected to discharge hundreds of rehabilitated and abandoned youths after several months of detoxification at the institution.

Executive Director, Retired Colonel Augustine Nagbe, said the institution cannot continuously keep almost 650 disadvantaged youths, some of whom have completed rehabilitation exercises.

Colonel Nagbe explained that the Liberia National Police has been informed of preparation to re-unite the rehabilitated youths with their families and enroll others abandoned by their families.

Colonel Nagbe expressed regret that some parents abandoned their children at the institution, so those in such category could not undergo training to acquire professional skills to sustain themselves as they reintegrate into society.

He added that the National Rehabilitation for Drugs and War Affected Persons is not a torture chamber or a prison to hold disadvantaged youths endlessly.

He named some skills training provided by the institution, such as soap science, driving, carpentry, hair platting, and industrious security, among others.

According to him, over eight 25 kg bags of rice and 30,000 Liberian Dollars are needed daily to feed youths accepted at the institution, which is depleting limited resources.

Nagbe said he has also hired people, including trained nurses, soap scientists, mechanics, drivers, beauticians and carpenters, security, cooks, and guidance counselors, for whom he pays monthly to help manage the entity.

"We are not receiving any support from the Liberian government despite President Joseph Boakai declaring the issue of drugs as a national emergency in the country," he said, adding: "We want to commend some parents who on some occasions bring bags of rice and cash for the upkeep of their children undergoing rehabilitation."

During the tour, some of the disadvantaged girls appealed to government for support to the institution to keep it functional and effective.

Konah Zorduah, a 35-year-old mother of three children, told reporters that she got hooked on drugs as a result of her boyfriend.

She was taken to the center by her parents, but they have refused to send for her, because she is hooked on drugs.

For her part, Kadibah Barry, a bright Fula girl in her early 20s, narrated that she left her parents' house because they wanted her to marry an older man when she was just 12 years old.

Miss Barry said because of her refusal, she was disowned, and she jumped into the streets, where friends introduced her to drugs.

She thanked God for 'General Power' removing her from Monrovia's Center Street cemetery.

She appealed to the Liberian government and the Fula Community to assist her in acquiring some vocational skills that would enable her to survive when she is re-integrated into society.

Also speaking, 18-year-old Anita Mulbah explained that she went in the street as a result of dancing and it was through this habit, she got hooked with drugs under influence of friends.

Anita explained that in order to find money, she orchestrated strategies to hijack commercial motorbikes. Editing by Jonathan Browne