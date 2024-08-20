Liberia: CSA to Restrict Free Speech?

Monrovia — The CSA's circular issued Monday warns that there would be disciplinary action against civil servants for the use of disrespectful, derogatory, and unfounded remarks directed at superiors and subordinates.

Liberia's Civil Service Agency (CSA) has vowed to execute disciplinary action against any civil servant engaging in unbecoming conduct, warning that these measures are not to be taken lightly.

CSA Director General Josiah Joekai issued a circular on Monday, August 19, 2024, citing the prevalence of bullying in the workplace, and on various social and mainstream media.

The circular specifically targeted disrespectful, derogatory, and unfounded remarks directed at superiors and subordinates in the workplace and on various social and mainstream media.

The circular comes as the CSA continues to face criticisms for recently ordering the dismissals of some civil servants accused of insulting the President via their social media platforms.

As the custodian of the integrity of the civil service, Joekai argued that the CSA has observed a troubling rise in "unbecoming conduct among civil servants.

"This conduct includes, but is not limited to, dishonesty, unethical behavior, criminal activities, and disrespectful or offensive actions," Joekai noted.

He indicated that any civil servant engaging in unbecoming conduct will be subject to disciplinary action per the Standing Orders and other relevant personnel guidelines and regulations governing their respective entities.

"These measures are not to be taken lightly and are essential to maintaining professionalism, decency, and integrity of the public service," the circular noted.

He warned that such behavior violates Chapter 4, Sections 2.1 and 2.2 of the Standing Orders for the Civil Service and the personnel handbooks of various Government Spending Entities.

Furthermore, Joekai indicated that Chapter 9, Section 2 of the Code of Conduct for Public Servants as contained in the Human Resources Policy Manual (Revised) charges that a public servant (civil servant] should act professionally at all times.

He emphasized that the provision requires public servants [civil servants] to always exhibit good conduct at work and off duty.

"He or she shall be honest, faithful, and just and shall not act in a manner derogatory to the honor or dignity of the public service," he reminded civil servants.

The CSA reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, including freedom of speech, in the workplace.

At the same time, it said civil servants are not only allowed but encouraged to express constructive criticism and respectfully engage in policy discussions or employee-related matters with their respective management.

The CSA detailed that doing so responsibly and respectfully is their right and fosters a positive and healthy work culture.