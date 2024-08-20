Nigeria: Professionals to Brainstorm On Aircraft Insurance Premium At Chinet Conference

At the 4th CHINET Cargo Conference coming up on Thursday insurance experts may find solution to the complexity of underwriting, high premium and risk coverage of aircraft in Nigeria.

The Insurance Commissioner, Olusegun Omosehin will be a Special Guest who will kick off discussions on why Nigerian airlines double insure their equipment both in Nigeria and overseas.

CHINET is the only air cargo event in West Africa and the 4th edition will be held in Lagos on the 22nd of August. It is organised by ATQNEWS LTD and it brings together the leaders of aviation, cargo business and regulators together with insurance professionals.

This year's event will have a strong cast of insurance professionals led by Mr. Olusegun Omosehin the Insurance Commissioner. Other insurance CEOs listed to grace the occasion include the former Chairman of African Insurance Brokers Association Chief Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja; Mr. Eddie Efekoha, GMD Consolidated Hallmark Holdings; MD Unitrust Insurance Co. Ltd. Mr. Dayo Arowojolu; Mr. Moruf Apampa, CEO NSIA Insurance and Mr. Babajide Fajemirokun the MD/CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc.

The aviation regulations for air cargo will be delivered by the Acting DG of NCAA Capt Chris Najomo. The MD of FAAN Mrs Olubunmi Kuku and the new Directorate of Cargo Development Services will showcase the pivotal role FAAN and it's airports have been playing in growing air cargo in Nigeria. The CEO of the most successful airline in Nigeria Capt Ed Boyo will share his experience with the audience. The aviation panel will be moderated by the General Secretary of Aviation Round Table Olumide Ohunayo. Panelists will include the President of Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association of Nigeria Dr. Alex Nwuba.

The Guest Speaker is the Chairman of MCDAN Aviation Ghana Dr. Daniel Mckorley. There will be presentations on the Role of Airports in growing air cargo by the Acting COO of the privately run airport MMA2, Remi Jibodu. Also the COO of Nigerian award winning airline Ibom Air, George Uriesi will be speaking on the 'Role of Airlines in the Development of Air Cargo.' Capt John Ojikutu will speak on the 'Opportunities of Domestic Air Cargo in Nigeria.' Ayo Ife-Lewis of Domestic Air Cargo Powerhouse Greater Washington will speak on the 'Challenges of Domestic Air Cargo in Nigeria.'