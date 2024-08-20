Nigeria: Tenure Elongation - Uncertainty Over Police Leadership

As the September 4, 2024, 60th birthday of the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun draws closer, there is uncertainty over the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over a plot to use the amendment to the Nigeria Police Act to extend his tenure.

The National Assembly recently passed an amendment to the Police Act that formally puts the tenure of an inspector-general of police at four years and, thus, empowering the president to retain an IGP even after serving for either 35 years or attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

The law ties the tenure of any IGP to the four-year term of his or her appointment as stipulated in the letter given to him or her by the president.

Part 111 Section 7 (6) of the Act, which repealed the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, prescribed a four-year single tenure for a person appointed to the office of the IGP subject to the provisions of clause 18 (8), which stipulates that every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

The Bill was tabled for the first time on the floor of the Senate on July 23, 2024 and it was passed into law in record time. It was passed for first, second and third reading on July 31, 2024 during an emergency session of the Senate.

The controversial amendment, which is creating tension in the police, was the inclusion of Section 18(8A) by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Section 18(8A) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 was amended as follows: "Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (8) of this section, any person appointed to the office of inspector-general of police shall remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of Section 7(6) of this Act."

In the lead debate in the Senate, Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) said the law will modernise policing in the country.

He said: "The Bill aims to revolutionize police operation by enhancing accountability, modernizing policing method and fostering a more harmonious relationship between the police and the community."

The IGP, who will be 60 on September 4, is yet to proceed on pre-retirement leave or inform the police management of plans to leave.

There is also anxiety among the camp of the IGP as the president is yet to sign the amendment bill into law.

According to investigation, the IGP and some of his backers are waiting for President Bola Tinubu to sign the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 (Amendment) Bill, 2024 into law.

A top source, who spoke in confidence, said: "The consensus of the top echelon of the police is that IGP shouldn't benefit from the amendment at the twilight of his tenure.

A law shouldn't be for an individual but for the society.

"President Bola Tinubu should uphold the retirement conditions in the NPF as the case with the Judiciary. Even if a Chief Justice of the Federation spends a month in office, he retires at the statutory age. It is not how long an IGP stays in office that determines his or her efficiency. We should not encourage sit-tight syndrome.

"Our officers believe it is morally indefensible and a bad precedent for the police force for IGP Egbetokun to earn extension of tenure of two years and seven months from September 4. The NPF will become more politicised.

"Most officers are feeling bad that it will lead to career growth stunt."

LEADERSHIP recalls that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had extended the tenure of two former IGPs, Mohammed Adamu and Usman Baba, when they reached the statutory retirement age, an action that attracted a lot of litigations and condemnation.