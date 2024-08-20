Nigeria: Recycling Project Targets Youths, Families in Nassarawa

A new recycling initiative launched in the Sabongida community, Kokona local government area of Nasarawa State, aims to address youth restlessness while supporting local families.

The project, sponsored by the United States Africa Development Foundation (USADF) was unveiled over the weekend.

Chanja Datti Recycling Company Limited organised the programme, which included opening a recycling hub and training 200 women as recyclers.

This dual approach targets two pressing issues in the community: youth unemployment and household economic struggles.

Ali Ismail, Secretary of the Traditional Council, highlighted the project's potential impact.

"This initiative will tackle indiscriminate waste disposal, manage plastic waste, and help women support their households in the face of economic challenges," he stated.

Youth leader Abawu Mainasara emphasised the financial benefits for the community.

"Women here lack capital for their businesses. This initiative will boost their business prospects while cleaning our environment," he said.

The project also addresses financial inclusion. Muntata Adamu from Jaiz Bank announced that enrolled women will have bank accounts opened for them, promoting savings in the rural community.

Juliet Odhikori, programme manager at Chanja Datti, explained that the initiative targets uneducated and unskilled women from low-income backgrounds.

"We aim to bridge the skill gap, offer capacity development training, and reduce inequality," she said.

Participants receive personal protective equipment and will be trained to start recycling businesses.

The community views this project as a step towards economic revitalisation and environmental improvement, potentially curbing youth restlessness by creating new opportunities in Sabongida.