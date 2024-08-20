Nigerian Health Commissioners Rally for Healthcare Reforms

Health commissioners from the 36 states, alongside the mandate secretary of health for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have brainstormed on critical healthcare challenges and strategies for strengthening the nation's health system.

The commissioners, who met at the 3rd Quarterly Meeting of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF) organised by the Nigeria State Health Leadership Collaborative (NSHLC) in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja, acknowledged the severe shortage of skilled healthcare workers while calling for innovative strategies to attract, train, and retain professionals across the country.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the chairperson, NHCF (Commissioner for Health, Ekiti State) Dr Oyebanji Filani, and the Secretary, NHCF (Commissioner for Health, Kwara State) Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing primary healthcare (PHC) as the foundation of Nigeria's health system.

They emphasised the need for adequate staffing, training, and the provision of essential medicines and equipment at the grassroots level. "A sub-committee has been formed to develop a position paper on PHC financing, in consultation with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH&SW)," they said.

Responding to the recent outbreaks of cholera, diphtheria, and mpox, the health commissioners reviewed their respective states' preparedness and response strategies. They praised the leadership of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and committed to enhancing surveillance, preparedness, and response mechanisms.

On non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the commissioners resolved to prioritise NCDs in their state health agendas, passing a revolution to develop comprehensive NCD prevention and control policies, with a week-long awareness campaign, "Know your Number, control your Number," planned for the last quarter of 2024.

On sustainable health financing models to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). They resolved to advocate for increased budgetary allocations to health at both state and federal levels and to explore alternative funding mechanisms.

The health commissioners expressed a collective commitment to improving health outcomes for all Nigerians. They called on stakeholders, including the private sector and civil society, to support these initiatives, which are vital to building a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria.